Climax-Shelly ISD #592 Climax, MN 56523 proceedings March 27, 2017 The Board of Education of Independent School District #592, Climax, Minnesota held their regular meeting on Monday March 27, 2017 at 6:00 PM in the Music Room at the Climax-Shelly School. Brad Erickson called the meeting to order at 6:00 PM with the following members present: Julie Cakebread, Jon Carlson, Brad Erickson, Toscha Larson, Molly Paulsrud, and Bryan Stortroen. Superintendent Bill Walters and K-12 Principal Nancy Newcomb was also in attendance. Mr. and Mrs. Art Meyer (New Principal) and Sue LaPlante were also in attendance. Julie moved Toscha seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED that the Agenda is approved as presented with the addition of Board going to closed session. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Jon moved Toscha seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED that the minutes of the February 22, 2017 regular meeting and the March 1, 2016 special meeting be approved as presented. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Toscha moved Julie seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED that payment totaling $13,507.72 be authorized by the following checks #49130 to #49140 for end of the month bills be approved and that regular monthly bills totaling $58,816.99 for checks #49141 to check #49190 also be approved. Wire transfers of $55,712.48 were also approved. The student activity account was also reviewed. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Julie moved Bryan seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to accept the Treasurer’s Report as presented. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Superintendent Walters reported on the following: Facilities Survey Results, Math Club, Second reading of the Fund Balance Policy, On-line lunch payments, Google Classroom. K-12 Principal and Athletic Director Report – Quarter 3 Ending, MCA and ACT Testing, Technology Needs in the future, Boys Basketball Coach Resignation, Staying with 11 man football, Spring Sports number. Communications –None Bryan moved Jon seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED that Superintendent Bill Walters be appointed as the Climax-Shelly identified person of authority for the purpose of data submissions at MDE. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Molly moved Jon seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to add Math Club as an official school organization for the 2017-2018 school year. Bryan moved Toscha seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to approve the contract for Art Meyer as K-12 Principal for the 2017-2018 School Year. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Julie moved Beth seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED that Worlds Best Workforce School Performance Data for Climax-Shelly Public Schools be displayed for public review for the 2015-2016 School Year. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Jon moved Bryan seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to adjourn the meeting at 7:05 pm. Motion passed by unanimous vote. The next regular meeting is scheduled for Monday April 17, 2017 at 8:00 pm. Respectfully submitted, Julie Cakebread, Clerk (May 24, 2017)