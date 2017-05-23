Dorothy A. Didrikson, 80

Dorothy A. Didrikson passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at the Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND at the age of 80. Dorothy was born on January 31, 1937 to Frank and Lillian (Hynek) Pesek on the family farm South of Badger in the Strathcona area. She attended elementary school in Benwood and Grass Lake before graduating from Greenbush High School. She was baptized and confirmed at Klondike Church.

Dorothy and George Didrikson were married on October 12, 1957 in Badger, MN at Our Redeemers Lutheran Church. Four children were born to the union; Gene, Gerald, Kim and Kay.

Dorothy grew up and lived on the farm her entire life. She also worked at Polaris for over 20 years once the kids were older. She enjoyed spending many summers with George at Buffalo Bay and her travels with family and friends. She loved baking, playing cards and visiting with family and friends; the coffee was always on at Dorothy’s. She was active in many church and community service organizations and a proud member of the VFW Auxiliary and Bohemian Lodge. Most of all Dorothy loved her family and took great pride in all her grandchildren; her favorite role in life was baking and serving others.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Gene Didrikson of Roseau, MN, Gerald (Sherry) Didrikson of Badger, MN, Kim (Bruce) Russell of Manassas, VA and Kay (Duey) Naatz of Menomonie, WI; grandchildren, Kassandra Didrikson, Christina Cain, Kevin Russell, Brian Russell, Tyler Naatz and Adam Naatz; step-grandchildren, Blake Larson, Tiffany Larson; great-grandchildren, Dustin Didrikson, Khaileigh Cain and Isaiah Cain; sisters, Maxine Olson and Gladys Thompson; brother, Wesley (Marvel) Pesek.

She is preceded in death by her husband, George Didrikson; parents, Frank and Lillian Pesek and granddaughter, Sadie Didrikson.

A Funeral Service for Dorothy A. Didrikson of Badger, MN will be held on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 11AM at Faith Lutheran Church in Badger, MN. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 22, 2017 from 4-7PM at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau, MN with a prayer service at 7PM, and also one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be held at Nannestad Cemetery in Badger, MN.