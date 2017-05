KITTSON COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT S.A.P. 035-640-001, WSN Project No. 0770g0084 Bids Close June 21, 2017 1:00 P.M. Hallock, Minnesota 56728 NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS Sealed bids will be received by the Board of Commissioners, Kittson County at the office of the County Administrator, Hallock, Minnesota until 1:00 P.M. on June 21, 2017 for the purpose of letting the contract for the following projects: S.A.P. 35-640-001, Construction Plan for Base, Bituminous Paving, Sewer & Water, Lighting, Curb & Gutter, Concrete Driveways and Sidewalk with ADA Requirements Location: On C.S.A.H. No. 40 (3rd Street) from the Jct. of T.H. 75 to C.S.A.H. 37 (Birch Avenue) Approximate Major Quantities of Work are: Quantity Unit Item 1 LUMP SUM MOBILIZATION 87 LIN. FT. REMOVE CURB & GUTTER 816 LIN. FT. REMOVE SEWER PIPE (SANITARY & STORM) 6888 SQ. FT. REMOVE CONCRETE WALK 2600 SQ. YD. REMOVE CONCRETE PAVEMENT 141 SQ. YD. REMOVE BITUMINOUS PAVEMENT 781 LIN. FT. SAWING BITUMINOUS & CONCRETE PAVEMENT (FULL DEPTH) 1802 CU. YD. COMON EXCAVATION (P) 944 CU. YD. SELECT GRANULAR BORROW (CV) (MODIFIED) 2366 SQ. YD. GEOTEXTILE FABRIC, TYPE V 844 CU. YD. AGGREGATE BASE (CV), CLASS 5 (MODIFIED) 2366 SQ. YD. SUBGRADE PREP 924 TON TYPE SP 12.5 NON WEAR & WEAR COURSE MIX (2,B) 915 LIN. FT. PERFORATED TP PIPE DRAIN 754 LIN. FT. RC PIPE (SEWER) 140 LIN. FT. PVC PIPE (SEWER) 64.9 LIN. FT. CONSTRUCT DRAINAGE STRUCTURES 6812 SQ. FT. 4” & 6” CONCRETE WALK 915 LIN. FT. CONCRETE CURB AND GUTTER 432 SQ. YD. CONCRETE DRIVEWAY & REGULAR PAVEMENT 3 EACH LIGHTING FOUNDATIONS 1920 LIN. FT. UNDERGROUND WIRE, #4 1 LUMP SUM TRAFFIC CONTROL Proposal forms with specifications may be obtained at the office of the County Engineer, 401 2nd Street SW, Hallock, MN 56728, (218-843-2686). Delivered Price: $50.00 (Sales tax included) No Return Counter Price: $35.00 (Sales tax included) No Return Each bid must be accompanied by a certified check or bidder’s bond made payable to the County Administrator, Kittson County, Minnesota in the sum of not less than five (5%) percent of the amount bid. The County Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informality therein and to accept the bid deemed most advantageous to the County. Dated this 17th day of May 2017, at Hallock, Minnesota. _______________________________________ Eric Christensen, Kittson County Administrator 28 29 30