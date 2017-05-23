Minutes of Regular Meeting The Board of Trustees Greenbush Middle River ISD 2683 A Regular Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Greenbush Middle River ISD 2683 was held Monday, April 17, 2017, beginning at 7:30 PM in the Greenbush gymnasium. 1. Call to Order at 7:47 P.M. 2. Roll Call 2. 1. Roll Call: Carrie Jo Howard, Shane Kilen, Brandon Kuznia, Joseph Melby, Jeff Nelson, Kurt Stenberg, Laurie Stromsodt 2. 2. Administration: Tom Jerome, Sharon Schultz, Amie Westberg Other Attendees: Mara Gust, Joel Howard, Tyler Campbell, Molly Rustad, Cathy Schenkey, Russ Anderson, Tracie Peterson, Ryan Bergeron, Dan Loerzel, Karla Loerzel, David Majer, Kari Majer, Tara Kern, Josh Kern, Tony Litzinger, Amber Berg, Arlette Pearson, Dianne Beito, Karleen Litzinger, Brittany Hasson-Burkel, Brian Burkel, Kerry Carlson, Shane Carlson, Terry Howard, Jo Christian, Wanda Dallager, Brett Dallager, Blake Dallager, Robin Waage, Cooky Kujava, Janice Wollin, Ross Waage, Kelsey Grinsteiner, Meggan Brandon, Nicole Hanson, Verna Flaten, Steve Holm, Tom Super, Kara Nelson, Kaley Heggedal, Jaob Heggedal, Joe Lambert, Lynsey Dvergsten, Barbara Geer, Dale Mekash, Shellie Mekash, Sharla Kilen, Kara Wagner, Kara Heggedal, Jessica Foss, Brad Dahl, Laura Dahl, Theron Kuznia, Emma Heggedal, Ella Heggedal, Lauren Stenberg, Kaiya Novacek, Max Duray, Ashley Duray, Troy Stauffenecker, Mary Stauffenecker, Stephanie Schenkey, Josey Smith, Josh Smith, Karen Wahl, Alyssa Wahl, Dan Taus, Tina Taus, Matthew L. Stromsodt, Tiffany Lefrooth, Mark Stromsodt, Lis Berg, Lynn Balstad, Michelle Henrickson, Carol Novacek, Jacob Efta, Leslie Sondreal, Lyzette Olson, Justine Johnson, Kayla Wahl and others who either did not sign the attendance sheet or their signature was illegible. 3. Approval of Agenda 3. 1. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Kurt Stenberg and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the agenda of the April 17th, 2017 Regular Board Meeting as amended. 4. Minutes 4. 1. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Brandon Kuznia and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the minutes of the preceding regular meeting of March 20th, 2017. 4. 2. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Kurt Stenberg and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the minutes of the preceding special meeting of March 27th, 2017. 5. Business Services 5. 1. A motion was made by Laurie Stromsodt, seconded by Joe Melby and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approves the payment of bills check #33464 through check #33550 for a total of $189,331.85 and Purchasing Card electronic payments dated March 7th, 2017 and Electronic Funds Transfers as submitted. 5. 2. Treasurer’s Report 6. Reports 6. 1. Greenbush Middle River School Board Code of Ethics 6. 1.a. Emails Board member Howard expressed concern over the fact that prior to the March Board meetings, several emails were sent to the Board with regards to the Options being considered, and those emails were then shared with several members of the public. Board Chair Kilen also expressed that he received calls about this issue as well. He checked with MSBA and was told that all emails sent to the Board should be considered public information, though data privacy laws still remain in place with regards to any reference to students, staff or individuals. Howard asked that the Board consider establishing a Policy for the District regarding email correspondence. Other Board members agree that it is important to receive information, suggestions and ideas from the public in this format. 6. 2. District Residents (Group 1) Represented by Josh Smith 6. 3. District Residents (Group 2) Represented by Kara Heggedal Listening Session Janice Wollin talked about the changes that she experienced as a school librarian at GMR for 30 years, along with the changes that she has experienced in her community. “Difficult decisions are being faced. Let’s work together.” Verna Flaten presented the Board with a list of questions that she would like answered primarily dealing with the costs of the Option chosen previously by the Board. Verna asked how the Board could say that they are being fiscally responsible with this Option. She would like the Board to further study the Options. Russ Anderson talked about “Robots”. “An incredible Robotics team has been created at GMR”. Robotics organization has visited with Russ about assisting them in organizing a regional competition in our area due to the number of schools in our area participating in the Robotics program. Russ further addressed the positive impact Tom Jerome has had in the formation of Robotics at GMR as well as other schools in our area. Ryan Bergeron wanted to make the Board aware of a newly organized Wrestling Booster Club of which he is participating. The first fund raiser will be a “Burger Night” at the American Legion on May 19th. Ryan reported that a grant application has been submitted to NW Community Fund and requested that the Board consider contributing funds to this project. Following discussion of Listening Session topics, as well as presentations made by community members, Board Member, Laurie Stromsodt introduced the following resolution: BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education of District 2683 rescind previous action taken by the Board at the Special Meeting of March 27, 2017 and consider “Option 6”. With no member seconding the motion, the motion died for lack of second. 7. Communications 7. 1. Superintendent 7. 1. a. Greenbush Middle River School District Enrollment • As of April 12th, 2017: Greenbush Middle River School District enrollment is: 364 • Greenbush School: Grades K-5/9-12 = 227 • Middle River School: Grades K-4/6-8 = 137 • Enrollment in , April 2016 K-12 : 408 • *See attached 7. 1. b. Buildings and Grounds 7. 1. c. Greenbush Middle River School District Budget to Actual expenditure report • As requested by board member, document will be provided on monthly basis. • Budget consists of 6 fund balances: o 01 General Fund o 02 Food Service o 04 Community Services o 07 Debt Redemption o 08 Scholarships o 09 Student Activities • *see attached 7. 1. d. FIRST Robotics claim 10,000 Lakes Regional Championship • Team 5172 participated in the 10,000 Lakes regional event at University of Minnesota. • GMR FIRST Robotics completed 8 qualifying rounds with a final record of 7-1 • Team 5172 was ranked #2 after qualifying rounds • The Gator Robotics team went on to win the quarter finals, semifinals and finals of the 10,000 Lakes regional to claim the Championship and advance to the World Championships in St. Louis. • Team 5172 is in the process of fundraising to offset expenses associated with FIRST Robotics World Championships in St. Louis. 7. 1. e. Greenbush Middle River School District 2017 – 2018 Academic Calendar Options • Calendar options are attached for review • Calendar options will be presented to certified staff • 2017-2018 Calendar will be presented for board approval during May Meeting • All options contain 172 instructional days and a total of 8 additional days for certified staff (6 staff development days and 2 days in the form of P/T conferences. • No formal action being requested at this time 7. 1. f. Greenbush Middle River School District Health Insurance • The Northwest Service Cooperative School Pool Health Insurance Meeting will occur April 18th • Representatives from the NWSC as well as Blue Cross / Blue Shield will present updates regarding group renewal bulletins, renewal timelines as well as consumer directed health plans (hybrid of VEBA and HSA accounts) 7. 1. g. Letter to School Board regarding graduation date • Community member upset about GMR graduation date coinciding with Roseau High School graduation date. 8. Principal Report 8. 1. Principal Schultz • State testing update • Letter from student concerned about the possibility of Mrs. Rustad’s teaching contract not being renewed. 8. 2. Principal Underwood 9. Proposed Resolutions April 17th, 2017 9. 1. A motion was made by Jeff Nelson, seconded by Kurt Stenberg, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education of District 2683 approve the hiring of Alicia Olson as Bus Driver. 9. 2. Member Joe Melby introduced the following resolution and moved its adoption: RESOLUTION PROPOSING TO PLACE MONIQUE DURAY ON UNREQUESTED LEAVE OF ABSENCE BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of Independent School District No. 2683, as follows: 1. That it is proposed that MONIQUE DURAY, a teacher of said school district, be placed on unrequested leave of absence without pay or fringe benefits, effective at the end of the 2016 – 2017 school year on June 30, 2017, pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 122A.40, subdivision 10. 2. That written notice be sent to said teacher regarding the proposed placement on unrequested leave of absence without pay or fringe benefits as provided by law and said notice shall include a date for hearing if requested and be in substantially the following form: NOTICE OF PROPOSED PLACEMENT ON UNREQUESTED LEAVE OF ABSENCE AND NOTICE OF HEARING DATE, IF REQUESTED Dear Ms. Duray: You are hereby notified that at the regular meeting of the School Board of Independent School District No. 2683 held on April 17th, 2017, consideration was given to your placement on unrequested leave of absence without pay or fringe benefits as a teacher of Independent School District No. 2683, and a resolution was adopted by a majority vote of the Board, proposing your placement on unrequested leave of absence effective at the end of the 2016 – 2017 school year on June 30, 2017, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 122A.40, subdivision 10 upon the grounds described in said statute and which are specifically as follows : Lack of Pupils and Fiscal Limitations Under the provisions of the law, you are entitled to a hearing before the school board provided that you make a request in writing within fourteen days after receipt of this notice. If no hearing is requested within such period, it shall be deemed acquiescence by you to the school board’s proposed action. Yours very truly, SCHOOL BOARD OF INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 2683 Clerk of the School Board 3. That each and all of the foregoing grounds of said notice are within the grounds for unrequested leave placement as set forth in Minn. Stat. § 122A.40, subdivision 10 and are hereby adopted as fully as though separately set forth and resolved herein. The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Member Brandon Kuznia and upon vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: Brandon Kuznia, Kurt Stenberg, Joe Melby, Jeff Nelson, Shane Kilen, Carrie Jo Howard and the following voted against the same: Laurie Stromsodt whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted. 9. 3. Member Kurt Stenberg introduced the following resolution and moved its adoption: RESOLUTION PROPOSING TO PLACE ERIC MIMNAUGH ON UNREQUESTED LEAVE OF ABSENCE BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of Independent School District No. 2683, as follows: 1. That it is proposed that ERIC MIMNAUGH, a teacher of said school district, be placed on unrequested leave of absence without pay or fringe benefits, effective at the end of the 2016 – 2017 school year on June 30, 2017, pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 122A.40, subdivision 10. 2. That written notice be sent to said teacher regarding the proposed placement on unrequested leave of absence without pay or fringe benefits as provided by law and said notice shall include a date for hearing if requested and be in substantially the following form: NOTICE OF PROPOSED PLACEMENT ON UNREQUESTED LEAVE OF ABSENCE AND NOTICE OF HEARING DATE, IF REQUESTED Dear Mr. Mimnaugh: You are hereby notified that at the regular meeting of the School Board of Independent School District No. 2683 held on April 17th, 2017, consideration was given to your placement on unrequested leave of absence without pay or fringe benefits as a teacher of Independent School District No. 2683, and a resolution was adopted by a majority vote of the Board, proposing your placement on unrequested leave of absence effective at the end of the 2016 – 2017 school year on June 30, 2017 , pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 122A.40, subdivision 10 upon the grounds described in said statute and which are specifically as follows : Lack of Pupils and Fiscal Limitations Under the provisions of the law, you are entitled to a hearing before the school board provided that you make a request in writing within fourteen days after receipt of this notice. If no hearing is requested within such period, it shall be deemed acquiescence by you to the school board’s proposed action. Yours very truly, SCHOOL BOARD OF INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 2683 Clerk of the School Board 3. That each and all of the foregoing grounds of said notice are within the grounds for unrequested leave placement as set forth in Minn. Stat. § 122A.40, subdivision 10 and are hereby adopted as fully as though separately set forth and resolved herein. The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Member Brandon Kuznia and upon vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: Brandon Kuznia, Kurt Stenberg, Joe Melby, Jeff Nelson, Shane Kilen, Carrie Jo Howard and the following voted against the same: Laurie Stromsodt whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted. 9. 4. Member Jeff Nelson introduced the following resolution and moved its adoption: RESOLUTION RELATING TO THE TERMINATION AND NONRENEWAL OF THE TEACHING CONTRACT OF MOLLY RUSTAD A PROBATIONARY TEACHER. WHEREAS, Molly Rustad is a probationary teacher in Independent School District No.2683. BE IT RESOLVED, by the School Board of Independent School District No. 2683, that pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 122A.40, Subdivision 5, that the teaching contract of Molly Rustad, a probationary teacher in Independent School District No.2683, is hereby terminated at the close of the current 2016 – 2017 school year. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that written notice be sent to said teacher regarding termination and non-renewal of her contract as provided by law, and that said notice shall be in substantially the following form: NOTICE OF TERMINATION AND NON-RENEWAL Ms. Rustad Dear Ms. Rustad: You are hereby notified that at a regular meeting of the School Board of Independent School District No. 2683 held on April 17th, 2017, a resolution was adopted by a majority roll call vote to terminate your contract effective at the end of the current school year and not to renew your contract for the 2017 – 2018 school year. Said action of the board is taken pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 122A.40, Subd. 5. You may officially request that the school board give its reasons for the non-renewal of your teaching contract. For your information, however, this action is taken because of decreased enrollment and financial limitations. Yours very truly, SCHOOL BOARD OF INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 2683 Clerk of the School Board The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Kurt Stenberg and upon vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: Brandon Kuznia, Kurt Stenberg, Joe Melby, Jeff Nelson, Shane Kilen, Carrie Jo Howard and the following voted against the same: Laurie Stromsodt whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted. 9. 5. Member Shane Kilen introduced the following resolution and moved its adoption: RESOLUTION RELATING TO THE TERMINATION AND NONRENEWAL OF THE PRINCIPAL CONTRACT OF MICHAEL UNDERWOOD A PROBATIONARY PRINCIPAL. WHEREAS, Michael Underwood is a probationary Principal in Independent School District No.2683. BE IT RESOLVED, by the School Board of Independent School District No. 2683, that pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 122A.40, Subdivision 5, that the Principal contract of Michael Underwood, a probationary Principal in Independent School District No.2683, is hereby terminated at the close of the current 2016 – 2017 school year. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that written notice be sent to said Principal regarding termination and non-renewal of his contract as provided by law, and that said notice shall be in substantially the following form: NOTICE OF TERMINATION AND NON-RENEWAL Mr. Underwood Dear Mr. Underwood: You are hereby notified that at a regular meeting of the School Board of Independent School District No. 2683 held on April 17th, 2017, a resolution was adopted by a majority roll call vote to terminate your contract effective at the end of the current school year and not to renew your contract for the 2017 – 2018 school year. Said action of the board is taken pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 122A.40, Subd. 5. You may officially request that the school board give its reasons for the non-renewal of your Principal contract. For your information, however, this action is taken because of decreased enrollment and financial limitations. Yours very truly, SCHOOL BOARD OF INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 2683 Clerk of the School Board The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Brandon Kuznia and upon vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: Brandon Kuznia, Kurt Stenberg, Joe Melby, Jeff Nelson, Shane Kilen, Carrie Jo Howard and the following voted against the same: Laurie Stromsodt whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted. 9. 6. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Joe Melby, and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education of District 2683 accept the following donation(s). • Anonymous Donation to GMR Robotics Team 5172 $500.00 • Roseau Electric CO-OP Trust to Student Council Sound System Grant $2,000.00 • Anonymous Donation to Trap Club $100.00 • Anonymous Donation to GMR Robotics $100.00 • Jim Mack to Gator Baseball $40.00 10. Adjournmente Motion: Carrie Jo Howard Second: Kurt Stenberg 11. Communications • Regular School Board Meeting – May 15th, 7:30 p.m. at Middle River. (May 24, 2017)