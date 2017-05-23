Probate: Estate of Omer L. Sundberg

STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT county of polk ninth judicial district In Re: Estate of Omer L. Sundberg Court File No.________ Deceased notice of informal probate of will and appointment of personal representative and notice to creditors Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Omer L. Sundberg’s Will dated December 29, 1977, and First Codicil dated October 7, 1993, have been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted. Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Lowell Arthur Innes whose address is 3401 Meadow Drive, Grand Forks, North Dakota 58201, as personal representative of the Estate of Omer L. Sundberg. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607 and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative have full power to administer the Estate, including after 30 days from the of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate. Any objections to the probate of the Will and First Codicil or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing. Notice is also given that subject to Minnesota Statutes section 52.f3-801 all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the co-personal representatives or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: May 16, 2017 Melisa Epema Registrar Dated: May 16, 2017 Kathy Narlock Court Administrator Richard W. Olson #82211 OLSON, JUNTUNEN & SANDBERG, LTD. 315 1st Avenue North P. O. Box 5788 Grand Forks, ND 58206-5788 701.775.4688 rwolson@ojs-law.com (May 24 & 3, 2017))