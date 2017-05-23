Regular Board of Education Meeting Tri-County School District 2358 May 17, 2017, 7:00 p.m. Staff Work Room The meeting was called to order by Chairperson Swenson at 7:00 p.m. and a quorum was determined. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Members Burkel, Duray, Koland, Murray, Olson, Sollund, Chair Swenson Superintendent/Principal Sorgaard and Dean of Students Amb were present. Terms of contract for superintendent/principal were discussed. The tentative contract will be reviewed by MSBA. Leave Dean of Students contract as is and will revisit in one year. “We Are Proud” • We are proud of all our students who did MCA and ACT testing. They worked very hard and took the testing seriously. • We are proud of the students that represented Tri-County in the Area 1 Envirothon at Lake Bronson State Park on April 26th. It was cold and windy, but not a single student complained about the competition. Our students represented Tri-County with virtue and respectability. Students involved this year included: Sara Wollin, Sarah Budziszewski, Brita Swenson, Beau Spilde, Claire Koland, Naomi Budziszewski, Jaelyn Spilde, Tucker Krantz, Morgan Lindgren, Alex Berg-Johnson, Alayna Peterson, McKenzee Berg-Johnson, Jade Spilde, Mitchel Lindgren, Zach Undeberg, Ellia Bass, Stephen Murray, Dylan Holter, Trevor Johnson, and Maddie Larson. The team of Sara Wollin, Sarah Budziszewski, Brita Swenson, and Beau Spilde finished the competition in 1st place. They, along with Tucker Krantz, will represent Tri-County at the State Envirothon in Stewartville, on May 15th. Member Burkel moved, Member Sollund seconded to approve the minutes of the April 19th regular meeting and the April 26th, May 3rd, and May 8th special meetings. UC Member Burkel moved, Member Duray seconded to authorize payment for claims in the following funds. UC Last Year This Year GENERAL $40,036.59 $50,054.31 FOOD SERVICE 10,962.88 5,970.50 COMMUNITY SERVICE 494.61 22.22 DEBT REDEMPTION 57,500.00 57,500.00 TOTAL $108,994.08 $113,547.03 Visitors present were Rachel Bakke, Sean Spilde, Heidi Hanson & Shawn Donarski. Member Swenson moved, Member Murray seconded to approve the agenda as presented. UC Member Swenson moved, Member Duray seconded to approve the following by consent: To place the following on summer leave of absence: Susan Budziszewski, Donald Carlson, Kayla Gonshorowski, Karlace Taylor, Amanda Westervelt, Melissa Lefrooth, Michael Lefrooth, Laurie Lofstrom, Amy Olson, Darcy Olson, Jolane Olson, Erica Reese, Heidi Spilde, Lori Wikstrom, Morgan Koland, Camille Wollin and Marissa Steien. UC Member Burkel moved, Member Olson seconded to involve the district in federal programs Title I and Title II. The Board of Education has authorized the Superintendent/Principal and or the Dean of Students to act as LEA Representatives in filing an application for funds as provided under Public Law 103-382 for the 2017-18 school year. UC Member Sollund moved, Member Burkel seconded to accept an amendment to the Title I/II expense budgets due to a modification in Title I paraprofessional duties. UC Member Duray moved, Member Koland seconded to approve the hiring of Daltyn Englund as Custodian for the 2017-18 school year. UC Member Swenson moved, Member Burkel seconded to accept the resignation of Krisann Berglund as Student Council Advisor. UC Member Duray moved, Member Swenson seconded to accept the resignation of Lori Wikstrom as Paraprofessional. UC Member Burkel moved, Member Murray seconded to accept the resignation of Lisa Amb as Head Junior Class Prom Advisor. UC Member Swenson moved, Member Murray seconded to accept the resignation of Marissa Steien as Technology Assistant. UC Member Koland moved, Member Burkel seconded to order a Blue Bird 59 passenger bus for $82,156 with details on file. UC Dean of Students Amb reported on the following: OCHS Drop Procedures; Testing is Complete; Graduation; National Honor Society; Title I; Sport Activities Superintendent Sorgaard reported on the following: Teacher’s Notice of Desire to Negotiate; Pre-school Plans; Technology Plans; Reductions; Bus Purchase; Hire Summer Painting (80 hours) NWRIC: No Report Region I: No Report Board Reports: MSBA Self Evaluation; Superintendent Job Transition Form; MSBA Superintendent Evaluation scheduled for July 19 from 5-8 pm followed by regular school board meeting. Member Swenson moved, Member Burkel seconded to adjourn. UC Respectfully submitted by Mark Koland, Clerk ____________________ Next Meeting: June 21 at 8:00 p.m. 28