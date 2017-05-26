GMR Robotics finishes as state runner-up

The GMR Gator Robotics team returned to a familiar place, Mariucci Arena on the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities campus, in the hopes of bringing home a familiar result, a second consecutive state title, at the Minnesota State High School League State Competition on May 20. This feat would come up short, as the Gators finished as state runner-up.

The Gators would finish with a 7-1 record in qualification rounds to earn the number one ranking heading into the championship finals. Forming alliances with team 2169 out of Prior Lake and team 1816 out of Edina, the Gator team would win 2-0 in its best of three semifinal series over an alliance made up of team 2175 out of the Math and Science Academy, Woodbury, team 3277 out of Thief River Falls, and team 2052 out of Irondale, New Brighton to advance to the state finals.

In the state finals, the Gators would win the first match in the best of three series versus the alliance made of team 3130 out of East Ridge, Woodbury, team 2883 out of Warroad, and team 2512 out of Duluth East. The Gators would drop the next two matches in the series to fall just short of the repeat.

This season’s game was called FIRST STEAMWORKS. Each three-team alliance prepared to take flight in three ways: build steam pressure, start rotors, and prepare for flight. Robots operated independently from preprogrammed instructions for the first 15 seconds in an autonomous period. Alliances could score points by reaching their baseline, delivering gears to the airship, and scoring fuel into the boilers. In the second (teleoperated) period, operators took control and scored points by collecting and delivering gears to their airships, scoring fuel in the boilers, climbing the ropes on their airship to prepare for flight, populating gear trains to start rotors, and defended against other alliances. The teleoperated period was two minutes and 15 seconds.

