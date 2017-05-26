Greenbush Implement celebrates 70 years of service

Long-time and present-day customers, friends, and acquaintances stopped by Greenbush Implement on Wednesday, May 17, to extend their thanks and best wishes to the Wollins for providing seventy years of service to the local and surrounding area farming industry.

And, in a sense it is bittersweet as well, for after seven decades in Greenbush, the business is undergoing liquidation.

The origin of the enterprise dates back to the 1920’s when Olaf Hildahl sold John Deere machinery.

The Wollin brothers and their wives, Clarence and Ethel of Karlstad, Minn., and Bob and Betty from Minneapolis, purchased the John Deere dealership on May 14, 1947.

Excerpts from the Greenbush Centennial Book read: The first home for Greenbush Implement was a 68 foot x 80 foot steel metal warehouse built by Herb Reese, located on the west side of South Main Street.

The Wollin brothers dissolved their partnership in 1955 and Bob and Betty continued to operate the business with Betty keeping the books for the next 20 years. Their four children, Steve, Greg, Debbie, and Tom, helped with the business while growing up.

In 1976 Greg and Steve became part owners of Greenbush Implement.

A new implement building was built across the street, on the east side of South Main in 1981. It is now owned by Jon’s Auto.

Since the late 1990’s Steve and Greg have continued to operate the implement business as a partnership at 164 South Main.

“Our lives have been very beneficial … to have good health and lived so long,” Bob said. “Betty and I still enjoy a good life together and have lived on the place that we established 45 years ago.”

