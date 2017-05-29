ASEC Board of Directors’ Meeting Minutes April 18, 2017 Chairman Kolness called the regular meeting of the Board of Directors for the Area Special Education Cooperative to order at 12:15 at the Garden Valley Meeting Room, Erskine, MN. Board Members present were Shawn Yates, Chris Mills, Mike Kolness, Bill Walters Randy Bruer, Lon Jorgensen, Evan Hanson, Jim Guetter, Brian Clarke, Kevin Ricke, and Rob Nudell. Gary Jones, Judd Fredstrom and Julie Aumock were also present. MONTHLY REPORTS: Motion by Jorgensen, seconded by Nudell to approve the March 21, 2017 board meeting minutes as presented. UC Motion by Mills, seconded by Yates to approve the agenda as presented. UC Motion by Walters, seconded by Guetter to approve the April 2017 bill run totaling $69,385.61 including check numbers 41452-41518 and the Expenditure/Revenue Report ending March 31, 2017. UC CORRESPONDENCE/REPORTS & DISCUSSION ITEMS: Jones’ talked about financial projections and coding changes in the budget. He also referenced the recent supreme court ruling that may have impact on decision making in the cooperative. Aumock reported information regarding Early Childhood Special Education funding for local districts and the cooperative. Fredstrom told members that ASEC will be self-monitoring during the 2018-2019 school year. Negotiators reported that they are in negotiations with the director and assistant directors. The May meeting was scheduled for Tuesday, May 16 in East Grand Forks. Kolness adjourned the meeting at 12:40 p.m. Julie Aumock, Assistant ASEC Director Evan Hanson, Governing Board Clerk (May 31, 2017)