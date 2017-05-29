Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota proceedings may 8, 2017 The regular meeting of the Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota was held on Monday, May 8, 2017, at 5:30 p.m. at the Senior High School. Board Chair Simonson called the meeting to order. Board members present: Black, Boespflug, Piche, Simonson, Thompson, Useldinger Board member absent: None Black moved to approve the agenda with the following addition: 8.2 Resignations – ADDED 5.8.17 Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Piche moved to approve the minutes of the regular school board meeting held on April 24, 2017. Boespflug seconded the motion. The motion was carried. 2017-18 RESOLUTION FOR MEMBERSHIP IN THE MINNESOTA STATE HIGH SCHOOL LEAGUE Boespflug moved that BE IT RESOLVED that the Governing Board of School District #595, County of Polk, State of Minnesota delegates the control, supervision, and regulation of interscholastic athletic and fine arts events (referred to in MN Statutes, Section 128C.01) to the Minnesota State High School League, and so hereby certifies to the State Commissioner of Education as provided for by Minnesota Statutes. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the high school listed below: East Grand Forks Senior High School is authorized by this, the governing Board of said school district or school to: • Renew its membership in the Minnesota State High School League; and, • Participate in the approved interschool activities sponsored by said League and its various subdivisions BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that this Governing Board hereby adopts the Constitution, Bylaws, Rules and Regulations of said League and all amendments thereto as the same as are published in the latest edition of the League’s Official Handbook, on file at the office of the school district or as appears on the League’s website, as the minimum standards governing participation in said League-sponsored activities, and that the administration and responsibility for determining student eligibility for the supervision of such activities are assigned to the official representative identified by the Governing Board. Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Thompson moved to hire the following people: Amber Alexander, Food Service 6.0 hours per day beginning August 28, 2017 Judy LaVoie, Food Service 6.5 hours per day beginning August 28, 2017 Jake Jensen, Head Boys Soccer Coach beginning with the 2017 season Simonson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Boespflug moved to accept the resignation of Abigail Crisman, elementary teacher, effective May 18, 2017. Piche seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Simonson moved to approve the miscellaneous payments for the April 28, 2017, payroll in the amount of $13,058.27. Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. The consent agendas are on file in the District Office. Piche moved to approve the following donations to the school district: Donation From: Donation To: For: Amount EGF Arts & Crafts Fund Senior High Art/Genett 2,307.85 Parent Donations After Prom/After Grad Party 90.00 American Legion Post 157 After Prom/After Grad Party 200.00 A&L Siding After Prom/After Grad Party 100.00 Stylistics After Prom/After Grad Party 100.00 TOTAL DONATIONS $2,797.85 Black seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Useldinger moved to approve the payment of the K-12 bills #111142 through #111346 and electronic fund transfers as follows: General Fund 01 $425,070.31 Food Service Fund 02 6,064.61 Community Education Fund 04 1,977.50 Building Fund 06 0.00 Debt Redemption Fund 07 0.00 Trust Fund 09 0.00 Community Service Fund 14 14.92 Activity Fund 21 8,679.41 Electronic Fund Transfers 470,084.53 Total Payments $931,891.28 Boespflug seconded the motion. The motion was carried. The bills are on file in the Superintendent’s Office. Piche moved to adjourn the meeting at 6:15 p.m. Simonson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Respectfully submitted, Melissa Thompson, Clerk (May 31, 2017)