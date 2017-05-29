Leo Joseph Johnson, 90

Leo Joseph Johnson, age 90, of Euclid, MN, passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2017, at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Larimore, ND.

Leo was born on November 12, 1926 in Warren, MN, the son of the late Clarence and Libby (Kliner) Johnson. He grew up in the Euclid, MN, area and graduated from Fisher High School. On April 24, 1952, he was married to Frances Lee at the Presbyterian Church in Crookston, MN. He served in the US Army during the Korean War and afterwards he worked at the Crookston Creamery and then moved to Seattle, WA, to work for Boeing for a time. The family then returned to Euclid where he worked at American Crystal Sugar Co. and farmed on the family “Century” farm until his retirement in 1997.

Leo is survived by his daughter, Diane (Scott) Johnson of Little Falls, MN; sons, Allen Johnson of Ardoch, ND, and Randy, Michael (Mary), and Mark (Rose) Johnson, all of East Grand Forks, MN; 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and sister, Betty Jean (Marvin) Krabbenhoft of Moorhead, MN; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Frances; parents, Clarence and Libby; and sisters, Rose and Laura.

In lieu of flowers memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association are preferred.

Funeral Service: 10:30 am ~ Saturday, May 27, 2017 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Euclid, MN.

Visitation: One Hour Before Service

Interment: St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Cemetery ~ Euclid, MN

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota