Vernis “Vern” C. Straus 88

Vernis “Vern” C. Straus age 88 of East Grand Forks, MN, passed away on Friday, May 26, 2017 at Valley Memorial Homes in Grand Forks, ND.

Vernis Charles Straus was born on January 20, 1929 in East Grand Forks, MN, the son of Charles and Martha (Wavra) Straus. Vern grew up in the Tabor, MN area and also attended rural Tabor School. He then attended Diesel Mechanics School in Moorhead, MN. In 1951 he joined the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1953. On October 30, 1957 he was united into marriage to JoAnne Hall at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Grand Forks, ND. Vern worked at Dunlevy’s Concrete as a mechanic for many years, then to Valley Contracting. He then began employment at the Big Sioux Truck Stop in Grand Forks and Baseview Champlin in Emerado, ND until his retirement.

Family members of Vern include his children, Debbie (Tony) Dufault, Bill (Susanne) Straus; 4 grandchildren, Dylan and Kaitlyn Dufault and Allyson and Tyler Straus all of Grand Forks, ND; siblings, Ernie Straus of Cass Lake, MN, Robert Straus of Fargo, ND, Richard Straus of East Grand Forks, MN, Ken Straus of White Bear Lake, MN, Wally Straus of Denver, CO, Dennis (Jane) Straus of Colorado Springs, CO, Betty Kosmatka of Grand Forks, ND, JoAnne (Ron) Carlson of Baxter, MN, Geri (Skip) Hodge of East Grand Forks, MN and Diane Olson of River Falls, WI

Vern is preceded in death by his parents; wife, JoAnne on February 16, 2005; and one granddaughter Jenna Dufault; brothers, Tommy and Norbert Straus and one sister, Irene.

Funeral Service: 1:00 PM on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 in St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 520 North 6th St., Grand Forks, ND

Visitation: One Hour Prior Funeral Service on Tuesday in St. Michael’s Catholic Church

Interment: Resurrection Cemetery ~ East Grand Forks, MN

