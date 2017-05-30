On May 4th, 2017, in Scottsdale, AZ, Calvin Troxel passed away peacefully in his sleep.

Carol, his wife of 58 years, was by his side. In addition to his wife Carol, he is survived by his

sons Rick Troxel (Than) of Scottsdale, AZ, Brad Troxel (Marnae) of Plymouth, MN, daughter

Barb Busak (Mike) of Larkspur, CO and six grandsons.

Calvin was born September 2, 1933, the day Japan surrendered aboard the USS Missouri. This

is a fact he enjoyed sharing on his birthday, as he taught and loved history. Growing up on a

farm near Berthold, ND, he dreamed of one day farming livestock and grain. After graduating

from high school in 1951, he attended college for a year. The Korean war was still going so he

enlisted in the U.S. Navy instead of waiting to be drafted. During his enlistment he was

stationed in navel bases in Pensacola, FL and Boston, MA.

He returned to North Dakota after being honorably discharged in 1954 and enrolled back to

Minot State Teacher’s College. While attending, he met and married Carol Hove in 1957. After

his graduation in 1959 they returned to his grandfather’s farm outside of Berthold, ND. A freak

accidental fire burned their barn and he left farming and began teaching.

The next few years consisted of teaching/coaching in small communities around Berthold and

in 1964, with the addition of three children, he moved his family to Red Lake, MN where he

taught/coached for four years. In 1968 the opportunity to teach/coach in Baudette, MN came

and they made it their home for the next 47 years.

At Lake of the Woods H.S. Calvin he taught history and PE. He also coached boys basketball,

girls basketball and football. It was hard to say which he liked better, teaching or coaching, but

he loved working with kids and helping them grow into young adults. So much so that after

their own children had left home, he and Carol took in foster children.

While in Baudette, farming remained in his blood and in the early 70’s he purchase 40 acres

south of town and hobby farmed it for a few years. The summer of 1975 found him working at

the KOA Kampground on the Rainy River. Two years later he and Carol became the owners.

They ran the campground in the summers for the next 10 years. It was another perfect fit for

him where he could still work with people.

Calvin retired from teaching in 1993, after a career spanning 33 years. In retirement he spent

time volunteering for the community as an EMT and remained active in his church. When his

wife Carol retired from teaching in 1997, they spent the next decade traveling the world. In

2000, they officially became snowbirds and started spending time during the winters in

Arizona. They permanently moved there in 2015.

There is so much more to say about Calvin’s life, but in keeping with his humility, those stories

are told and reflected in the lives he touched; his family, his friends and his community. A

memorial service will be held at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Baudette, MN on June

10th, 2017 at 2pm (reception to follow). In lieu of flowers, a bench will be donated in his honor

at Timber Mill Park, Baudette, MN. Cards may be sent to Carol Troxel, 7349 N. Via Paseo Del

Sur, #105, Scottsdale, AZ 85258