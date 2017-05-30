Jack Martin Dahl, 42

Jack Martin Dahl was born on November 4th, 1974 in Milwaukee, WI to Jack and Lynn Dahl (Johnson). He spent most of his beginning years in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan before moving to Badger, MN in 1984 where he finished out the second half of 4th grade. He then attended Grygla School for grades 5-7 before moving to Roseau where he graduated from in 1993. His first job was at Brandt’s Diner, now known as the Roseau Diner. He started out as a dishwasher at the age of 15 and by the time he left there in 1993 he had become quite the chef. After graduating High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he became a medical specialist. He was stationed in Germany for 2 of his 4 years and was also deployed to Kuwait during the Gulf War. After finishing out his service to our country in Texas, he returned home to Roseau County. He enjoyed being in the medical field so much that he decided to pursue a career in nursing at NCTC in Thief River Falls, MN. During this time he worked at Marvin Windows and Doors and on December 16th 1999, he became the very proud parent of his son, Matthew. After graduating from the Registered Nursing program in 2000, he worked at Sheltering Oaks nursing home in Roseau where he met Heather Lislegard and her daughter Tyra. Jack and Heather were married on March 29th, 2003. He became a very proud daddy once again on August 10th, 2003. This time, to his beautiful daughter Anastasia. Later that year he began working at the Warroad Care Center where he was employed for more than 10 years. He also worked as the RN for Focus Corp, Inc. in Roseau during some of this time. In the most recent few years he worked in Thief River Falls and was currently working part-time at the Care Center there and full-time at Sanford in the Behavioral Health department. As time permitted, Jack enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, and watching the Vikings games with his sister. However, spending time with his wife and kids was by far the most important and most enjoyable part of his life.

He is survived by his wife Heather of Roseau; children, Matthew Dahl of Roseau, Tyra Lislegard of Roseau and Anastasia Dahl of Roseau; father, Jack L. Dahl of Bemidji; sister, Heidi Dahl of Roseau; grandmother Marlys Glennen of Badger; nieces, Hope Pickhartz and Hallie Hietala; and nephew, Christian Hietala. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lynn Dahl; and grandparents, James & Violet Johnson and Alfred Dahl.