Leo Edward Walsh, 88

Leo Edward Walsh, the son of the late John J and Elizabeth (Witzman) Walsh, was born on Nov. 6, 1928 in Nereson Twp. Of Roseau Co., near Badger, MN. At the age of 12, he moved with his family to Barnett Twp., near Greenbush. He was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic faith and graduated as Valedictorian from Greenbush High School in 1946. He attended St. John’s University at Collegeville, MN from 1946 to 1948 and then worked at the Badger Bank until being drafted into the U.S. Army in 1951.He was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in 1952 and was discharged in 1953. He received a business degree from the University of Minnesota and worked for NW Mutual Insurance Co. for several years. He worked as a tax accountant at Fargo, ND before moving to Greenbush where he owned and operated his own tax business and farmed. Leo loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He was a member of both St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Badger and of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church of Greenbush, and of the Knights of Columbus for many years. He was a member of the Greenbush American Legion Post #88 and a Past Commander. Following retirement, he moved to Sandy Shores near Williams, then to Baudette , and since March of 2017, was a resident of Lakewood Care Center in Baudette where he passed away on Fri. evening, May 19, 2017, at the age of 88 years, 6 months and 13 days.

Leo is survived by one brother: John N. (Dolores) Walsh, of West Fargo, ND; nieces and nephews: Kathy (Ron) Lebert, Allen Vacura, Mike Walsh, Kathy (Todd) Fillmore, Jerome (Michelle) Walsh and John J. Walsh.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister: Helen Vacura, two brothers: Bill and Philip Walsh, sister-in-law: Marilyn Walsh and niece: Karen Watne.