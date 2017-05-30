Sander Gustafson, 96

Sander Gustafson went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 25 2017, at the Kittson Memorial Nursing Home in Hallock where he had resided since October of 2014. Sander Carl Gustafson was born October 14, 1920, to Carl and Hulda (Anderson) Gustafson in North Red River township, Kittson County, where he also attended country school. He married Ruth Skarp on October 16, 1944 in Karlstad, Minnesota. Sander had a life long love of music playing the accordion, guitar, keyboards and harmonica by ear. He was an active member of the Hallock Mission Covenant Church, Bluewater Bible Camp, Kittson County Crusade for Christ, Swedish Heritage Society, Gideons, Kittson County Volunteer Ambulance, and Golden Age Singers. Sander is survived by his children: David (Marina) Gustafson, Hemet, California, Cedric (Cheri) Gustafson, Nevis, MN, and Marie (Mark) Levang, Fergus Falls, MN, daughter-in-law Enid Gustafson, Danville, California; Grandchildren, Julianna (Brent) Velthoen, Alison (Kalen) Gruber, Elizabeth (Alan) Baxter, Amanda (Jeff) Napior; Eric (Kimara) Gustafson, Dane Gustafson; Renae (Shane) Long, Brian (Ellen) Levang, and Jessica (Shawn) Krohn; and Great Grandchildren, Margo, Cameron and Jasper Velthoen, Frasier Gruber, Grace Baxter; Kai and Hugo Gustafson; Carsten and Ingrid Long; Solveig, Noelle and Dahlia Levang, and Adelaide Krohn, along with many nieces and nephews. Sander was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth, his father and mother, his brother, Oscar, and four sisters, Helga, Ann, Violet and Hazel. Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 2 p.m. in Evangelical Mission Covenant Church, Kennedy, MN. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Hallock, MN. Visitation will be held at the church for one hour prior to the service. Rev. Steve Grosz, presiding; Shannon Christianson, organist, Sarah Bushaw, soloist and Laurel and Lyndon Johnson, duet. Arrangements by Austin Funeral Chapel.