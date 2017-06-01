Julie Renae Isane, 41

Julie Renae Isane (Sikorski) was born on March 10, 1976 to Richard and Yvonne Sikorski (Wiskow) at the Greenbush Community Hospital. She grew up on the family Farm in Juneberry and attended Greenbush School until her Graduation in 1994. While in high school, she was proud to be a wrestling cheerleader since 7th Grade and also was in Track and Field.

Julie attended Northland College in Thief River Falls and graduated in 1995. She went to work at AGSCO in Grand Forks, ND and then returned to Badger and married Jason Isane at Our Redeemers Church on July 13th, 1996.

Julie worked at Marvin Windows, Citizens State Bank, Polaris, RCCA C-store in Badger, Isane’s North 40 Market, River’s Edge and RCCA in Greenbush. She was always known as a hard worker, working all these jobs and raising kids while Jason was frequently on the road trucking in the early years. She was also known for being a great cook that made way too much food and also kept a spotless house and well-kept yard. Jason and Julie brought 3 wonderful kids into this world and she loved watching the kids in all their activities. She especially loved watching the boys wrestle. She also loved to have fun and had a great smile and laugh. She loved going out with family and friends and loved music and especially dancing to the fast songs.

Julie was also a fighter and fought many battles in the past 7 years. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010 and lost Jason to cancer in 2011. She also had to raise 3 kids during this time while fighting cancer on and off until she lost the battle recently with her family by her side on May 25th, 2017.

She is survived by her children, Isaak, Tyler and Jenessa Isane all of Badger, MN; parents, Richard and Yvonne Sikorski of Greenbush; siblings, Shanon (Wendy) Sikorski of Greenbush, MN and Tina (Jamie) Isane of Badger, MN; and grandma, Julia Wiskow of Greenbush, MN. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jason Isane in 2011.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 2nd at 11 AM at Faith Lutheran Church in Badger, MN. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5-7 PM with a 7:00 prayer service at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau. Interment will be at the Nannestad Cemetery in Badger. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.

