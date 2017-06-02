Greenbush-Middle River announces senior award and scholarship recipients
Following the Baccalaureate Service on May 24, the Greenbush-Middle River School held its annual Academic and Fine Arts Awards Reception for the GMR Senior Class of 2017 in the high school gym beginning at 8:00 pm. Before the reception, the Middle River Community provided refreshments and cake in the cafeteria.
During the reception, the GMR School, including various staff members and GMR Principal Michael Underwood, recognized and awarded the seniors for their achievements and efforts inside the classroom and within different extracurricular activities. GMR Academic Advisor Sue Lieberg and several scholarship donors also announced family, local and area organization, and post-secondary scholarships, amounting to $121,365 (excluding the full tuition scholarship awarded to Benjamin Besser).
Below are the academic and extracurricular award winners. To see the all the scholarship recipients, read an upcoming issue of The Tribune.
AAA Award Winners:
Skyler Forst
Danielle Hoyer
Student Athlete Award:
Skyler Forst
Music:
Trinity Clark
Skyler Forst
Connor Graff
Michael Green
Gracei Gullikson
Danielle Hoyer
Jolene Nelson
Whitlee Rud
John Phillip Sousa Award:
Jolene Nelson
National Choral Award:
Trinity Clark
Most Improved Choir Member:
Benjamin Besser
Student Council:
Hannah Anderson
Abigail Brockhouse
Blake Dallager
Brenna Dallager
Emily Wicklund
Target:
Hannah Anderson
Abigail Brockhouse
Blake Dallager
Brenna Dallager
Danielle Hoyer
Josee Locken
Whitlee Rud
Emily Wicklund
Drama:
Abigail Brockhouse
John Langaas
O’Brien Stromsodt
Whitlee Rud
Knowledge Bowl:
Hannah Anderson
Hero Honor Cord Recipients:
Benjamin Besser
Blake Dallager
Skyler Forst
Casey Gram
Danielle Hoyer
Art:
MSHSL Art Festival Place Winner:
Jolene Nelson
Northwest Regional Arts Council Spring Art Show Participant:
Jolene Nelson
Robotics:
Hannah Anderson
Jessica Benke
Abigail Brockhouse
Blake Dallager
Brenna Dallager
Skyler Forst
Casey Gram
Michael Green
Mason Kuznia
John Langaas
Josee Locken
Emily Wicklund
Math League:
John Langaas
Hannah Anderson
O’Brien Stromsodt
Abigail Brockhouse
Academic letter:
3.5 ytd GPA
Hannah Anderson
Austin Aune
Abigail Brockhouse
Blake Dallager
Brenna Dallager
John Langaas
Presidential Education Awards:
Students with a year-to-date GPA of 3.33-3.49:
Skyler Forst
Danielle Hoyer
O’ Brien Stromsodt
Students with a year-to-date GPA of 3.5-4.0+:
Hannah Anderson
Austin Aune
Abigail Brockhouse
Blake Dallager
Brenna Dallager
John Langaas