Greenbush-Middle River announces senior award and scholarship recipients

Following the Baccalaureate Service on May 24, the Greenbush-Middle River School held its annual Academic and Fine Arts Awards Reception for the GMR Senior Class of 2017 in the high school gym beginning at 8:00 pm. Before the reception, the Middle River Community provided refreshments and cake in the cafeteria.

During the reception, the GMR School, including various staff members and GMR Principal Michael Underwood, recognized and awarded the seniors for their achievements and efforts inside the classroom and within different extracurricular activities. GMR Academic Advisor Sue Lieberg and several scholarship donors also announced family, local and area organization, and post-secondary scholarships, amounting to $121,365 (excluding the full tuition scholarship awarded to Benjamin Besser).

Below are the academic and extracurricular award winners. To see the all the scholarship recipients, read an upcoming issue of The Tribune.

AAA Award Winners:

Skyler Forst

Danielle Hoyer

Student Athlete Award:

Skyler Forst

Music:

Trinity Clark

Skyler Forst

Connor Graff

Michael Green

Gracei Gullikson

Danielle Hoyer

Jolene Nelson

Whitlee Rud

John Phillip Sousa Award:

Jolene Nelson

National Choral Award:

Trinity Clark

Most Improved Choir Member:

Benjamin Besser

Student Council:

Hannah Anderson

Abigail Brockhouse

Blake Dallager

Brenna Dallager

Emily Wicklund

Target:

Hannah Anderson

Abigail Brockhouse

Blake Dallager

Brenna Dallager

Danielle Hoyer

Josee Locken

Whitlee Rud

Emily Wicklund

Drama:

Abigail Brockhouse

John Langaas

O’Brien Stromsodt

Whitlee Rud

Knowledge Bowl:

Hannah Anderson

Hero Honor Cord Recipients:

Benjamin Besser

Blake Dallager

Skyler Forst

Casey Gram

Danielle Hoyer

Art:

MSHSL Art Festival Place Winner:

Jolene Nelson

Northwest Regional Arts Council Spring Art Show Participant:

Jolene Nelson

Robotics:

Hannah Anderson

Jessica Benke

Abigail Brockhouse

Blake Dallager

Brenna Dallager

Skyler Forst

Casey Gram

Michael Green

Mason Kuznia

John Langaas

Josee Locken

Emily Wicklund

Math League:

John Langaas

Hannah Anderson

O’Brien Stromsodt

Abigail Brockhouse

Academic letter:

3.5 ytd GPA

Hannah Anderson

Austin Aune

Abigail Brockhouse

Blake Dallager

Brenna Dallager

John Langaas

Presidential Education Awards:

Students with a year-to-date GPA of 3.33-3.49:

Skyler Forst

Danielle Hoyer

O’ Brien Stromsodt

Students with a year-to-date GPA of 3.5-4.0+:

Hannah Anderson

Austin Aune

Abigail Brockhouse

Blake Dallager

Brenna Dallager

John Langaas