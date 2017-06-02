Kick’n Up Kountry returns to Karlstad June 7-10

The annual Kick’n Up Kountry Music Festival returns to Karlstad, beginning Wednesday, June 7, and continuing through Saturday, June 10.

Headliners for this year’s festival include Judd Hoos on Thursday, LOCASH and Clay Walker on Friday, and Chase Bryant and Kane Brown on Saturday.

Other artists performing include Mo Pitney, Lost Highway, Pelican 212, Snake Oil, Skyline, Steel River Band, Rustic, Smokehouse, Jagertown, and Highway 59 Gang.

Local talent winners of the karaoke contest will perform Thursday, June 8, beginning at 5 p.m.

