Lila June Nelson, 80

Lila June Nelson was born on June 12, 1936 to Johan (John) and Luddikka (Olson) Sjodin in Spruce Township. She grew up on her family farm along the Roseau River, and attended Roseau High School where she graduated in 1954. Following high school, she attended the University of North Dakota where she earned her teaching degree in home economics. She started her teaching career in Greenbush where she taught for 2 years, and continued in Badger where she taught for 9 years. Lila married George Nelson on June 11, 1961. The pair started their life together in Badger, MN and welcomed twin boys in April 1962. The rest of Lila’s career was spent as a homemaker, daycare provider, and as an Avon representative. Lila was an active and faithful member of Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church of Badger. She served as church treasurer and held many other leadership roles within the church. Lila was also a part of the Northland Threshing Association, and the Ladies VFW Auxiliary Post 3832. In her spare time, she enjoyed baking for her loved ones, spending time reading, as well as sewing and knitting. Lila passed away May 28th, 2017 at the age of 80 after a courageous battle with cancer. Though she was forthright at times, she was always caring and nurturing. She will forever be remembered for her kind heart, often putting the needs of her community, friends, and family above her own. Lila is preceded in death by her parents; husband George; sisters Judith Olson and Donna Olson. Lila is survived by her sisters Helen Soholt and Marian Roseen; sons Bruce (Shelly) Nelson and Brian Nelson; grandchildren Kristina (Greg) Schoenborn, Andrea Nelson, Sam Nelson, Tiffinee (Kyle) Swanson, Laura Nelson, and Lexi Nelson; great-grandchildren Grant, Alexa, Ava, and Alizabeth. Memorial services will be held on Thursday, June 1st at 11 AM at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Badger, MN. A visitation will be on Wednesday evening from 5-7 PM with a 7:00 prayer service at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau. Interment will be at the Badger City Cemetery. Helgeson Funeral Home