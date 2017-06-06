Osmund Moe, 88

Osmund Moe, age 88 of East Grand Forks, formerly Fisher, died Friday June 2, 2017 at Altru Hospital, Grand Forks, ND.

Osmund (Ozzie) Moe was born July 28, 1928 in Grand Forks, ND, the son of Rolf and Esther (Bergstrand) Moe. He attended rural school in Bygland, MN and the Agricultural College in Crookston, MN. He entered the US Army in 1951 and served in Germany during the Korean War. He returned to Bygland in 1953. He married Carol Askegard on November 2, 1957 in Grand Forks, ND. They lived in rural East Grand Forks where they raised their family. He worked at American Crystal Sugar Company for over 40 years and was also involved in farming. He enjoyed spending time with his family, welding in his workshop and helping his friends. He was an active, life-long member of Bygland Lutheran Church.

Surviving members of Ozzie’s family include his wife, Carol, of East Grand Forks, children: Susan Trygg of Walnut Creek, CA and Kristi (Tony) Benthin of Plymouth, MN; grandchildren: Ryan and Kathryn Trygg, Leah and Grant Benthin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two infant brothers, and his son, Richard Allen Moe.

Memorials are requested to Bygland Lutheran Church or the Donors Choice.

Funeral Service: 11:00 am Wednesday, June 7 at Bygland Lutheran Church, rural East Grand Forks.

Visitation: 5:00-7:00 pm with a 6:30 pm prayer service at Dahl Funeral Home, East Grand Forks.

Interment: Bygland Lutheran Cemetery ~ Bygland, MN.

