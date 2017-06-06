Pamela E. Domier, 63, Climax, MN died Saturday, May 27, 2017 at the Altru Hospital, Grand Forks, ND.

Pamela Eileen Domier was born October 1, 1953 in Ada, MN, the daughter of Earlland and June (Merkins) Domier. Pam grew up and attended school in Climax, MN, graduating from Climax High School with the Class of 1971. She attended Moorhead AVTI where she was enrolled in the secretarial and clerical programs. Pam worked for Griffiths Department Store, Independent Insurance Company and Vaaler Insurance all of Grand Forks until retirement due to ill health.

Pam is survived by her mother June Domier of Crookston, MN; siblings, Earlland Jr. (Debby) of Crookston, MN, Kim (Sue) of Sioux Falls, SD, Leslie (Jane) of Urbana, IL ,and Jody (Diane) of Colorado Springs, CO; nieces and nephews, Chad (Seng) Domier, Chris Domier, Sarah (Sean) Newcomb, Dana (Brittney) Domier, Nathan Domier, Ryan Domier, Matthew (Richelle) Domier and Michelle (Shawn) Rule; she is also survived by many great-nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father Earlland Domier.

Funeral Service: 11:00 AM on Friday, June 2, 2017 at Climax Lutheran Church, Climax, MN.

Visitation: One hour prior to funeral service on Friday at Climax Lutheran Church.

Interment: Skatvold Cemetery ~ rural Climax, MN

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota