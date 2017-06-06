Wallace “Wally” Bergsnev, 85

Wallace “Wally” Eugene Bergsnev, 85, of Duluth, passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, May 19, 2017, at Lakeshore Assisted Living. Wally was born in Greenbush, Minn., on September 10, 1931, to John and Clara (Narveson) Bergsnev. He was united in marriage to Betty Ann Guidilias in 1964 and they raised six children. Wally worked for Minnesota Power for 38 years as a lineman and then a foreman. He loved to travel with his wife and was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and helping others. He was preceded in death by his wife Betty; his daughter Denise Cornelison, his parents and siblings, Norman J., Shirley B. Witzman, Kenneth C., and Orin S. Wally is survived by his children, Debbie I. Cornelison, Chris R. (Vicki), Darlene (David) Koblas, Richard (Ariane Gaudet) and Craig R., numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Ecumen Lakeshore, St. Mary’s Hospice and all of the people who cared for Wally. Gathering of family and friends was held from 2:00 p.m. until the 3:00 p.m. memorial service on Thursday, May 25, 2017, at Cremation Society of Minnesota, 4100 Grand Ave., Duluth, Minn. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to: St. Mary’s Hospice Services, 330 East Second Street., Duluth, Minn 55805. Cremation Society of Minnesota 218-624-5200.