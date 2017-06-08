Construction worker killed in EGF home site accident identified

A Grand Forks man who died from his injuries after an accident at an East Grand Forks home construction site Monday June 5, has been identified as 58 year old Richard G. Bruce.

Police were called to the scene at 5:03 p.m. on Monday. Bruce passed away Tuesday at Altru Hospital, according to Lt. Rodney Hajicek of the East Grand Forks Police Department.

According to Hajicek, Bruce was working on a new home at the corner of Troon Circle and St. Andrews Drive Northwest, when he fell through garage rafters about 10 feet onto concrete. At the time of the accident he was working for Affinity Builders, which is based in Grand Forks.