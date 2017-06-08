Gators advance to Section 8A Baseball Championship

The defending Section 8A champion Gator baseball team kept its dream of a section title repeat alive with two more section tournament wins. The Gators secured a 5-4 walk-off victory over the West Marshall Fusion and a 12-2 five-inning victory over the Red Lake County Rebels at Northland Community and Technical College in Thief River Falls on June 6. The Gators now advance to the Section 8A Championship to play the Fosston Greyhounds at 2 pm on June 8, where the Gators will have to win two games to capture the section crown. If the Gators win the first game, a second game versus the Greyhounds would follow that same day. For complete Gator baseball coverage, read The Tribune in print or online.