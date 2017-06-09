Foreclosure: Juan R. Rodriguez-Garcia

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: Mortgagor: Juan R. Rodriguez-Garcia, a single person Mortgagee: Citizens State Bank of Roseau Dated: 05/15/2006 Recorded: 05/22/2006 Roseau County Recorder Document No. 254080 Assigned To: Minnesota Housing Finance Agency Dated: 05/15/2006 Recorded: 07/19/2006 Roseau County Recorder Document No. 254701 Transaction Agent: N/A Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: N/A Lender or Broker: Citizens State Bank of Roseau, a Corporation Residential Mortgage Servicer: U.S. Bank National Association Mortgage Originator: Citizens State Bank of Roseau, a Corporation LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: That part of the Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (NW¼ SW¼) and of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (SE ¼ NW ¼) of Section Thirty-four (34), in Township One Hundred Sixty-three (163) North, Range Thirty-seven (37) West of the Fifth Principal Meridian in Minnesota, described as follows: Commencing at the Southwest corner of the NW ¼ SW ¼ of said Section 34, thence North on the West line thereof a distance of 900 feet to the point of beginning of the tract of land herein intended to be described; thence at right angles East a distance of 490 feet; thence in a Northerly direction and parallel to the West line of said Section 34 to the point of intersection with the Southerly right-of-way line of Minnesota Trunk Highway #11; thence Southwesterly on and along said right-of-way line of Minnesota Trunk Highway #11 to the West line of said Section 34; which point is directly North of the point of beginning thence Southerly on and along said Section line to the point of beginning; BUT EXCEPTING FROM SAID TRACT all that part there of lying Northerly of the following described line: Beginning at a point on the West line of said Section 34 which is 300 feet South of the intersection of the West line of Section 34 and the Southerly Right-of-Way line of Minnesota Trunk Highway #11; thence at a right angle East a distance of 245 feet; thence South, parallel to the West line of said Section 34, a distance of 356 feet; thence at a right angle East a distance of 245 feet and there terminating. This is Abstract Property. TAX PARCEL NO.: 150114100 ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 34400 550TH AVE WARROAD, MN 56763 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Roseau ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $67,500.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $59,966.99 That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: July 26, 2017, 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff`s Office, 604 5th Avenue SW, Roseau, MN to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within 6 Months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 or the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes section 580.23 is January 26, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: NONE THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: June 5, 2017 Minnesota Housing Finance Agency, Assignee of Mortgagee PFB LAW, PROFESSIONAL ASSOCIATION By: Michael V. Schleisman, Michael T. Oberle, John M. Miller Attorneys for: Minnesota Housing Finance Agency, Assignee of Mortgagee 55 East Fifth Street, Suite 800 St. Paul, MN 55101-1718 651-209-7599 651-228-1753 (fax) THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 16205-16-00914-1 (June 14, 21, 28, July 5, 12, & 19, 2017)