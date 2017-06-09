Gators fall in section championship.

Needing to win twice to capture its second consecutive section crown, the Gator baseball team jumped out to a 3-0 lead after two and half innings in the Section 8A Championship game versus the Fosston Greyhounds in Thief River Falls on June 8. The Gators would then allow six unanswered Greyhound runs from the third to the sixth inning to fall by a 6-3 final and finish as Section 8A runner-up.

Under Gator Head Coach Nathan Voll, the Gators finished 12-14 on the season. The team loses two seniors in Derek Knutson and Skyler Forst.

For a full game recap, read the June 14 issue of The Tribune in print or online.