Students from Heritage Christian School traveled to the 2017 ACE International Student Convention at the Indiana University of Indiana, Pennsylvania, from May 20-25, 2017.

Among the awards were:

“The Intercessor” play received third place out of 31 plays. Performing were Rachel Goldberg, Jenna Grandstrand, Michael Steien, Krystal Wikstrom, and Kianna Jorgenson.

