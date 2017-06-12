Dean Allen Johnson, 78

Dean Allen Johnson passed away on February 17, 2017 in Bellaire Bluff, FL at the age of 78. Dean was born in Thief River Falls, MN to Henry and Gladys (Huartson) Johnson and grew up in Baudette, MN. He graduated from the University of North Dakota and also attended the University of Iowa. He and Jeanne (Hungate) were married and lived in Plymouth, MN from the late 1960’s until 1994. After his retirement, they moved to Duluth, MN and wintered in Florida.

Dean loved hunting and fishing on Lake of the Woods. He spent many summers at their cabin in Baudette, MN. He loved traveling to many places in the U.S. Never being one to sit still, Dean was always busy fixing things. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, brother and friend. Blessed be his memory.

Dean is survived by his wife, Jeanne Johnson of Duluth, MN & Belleair Bluffs, FL; son, Brad (Angela) Johnson of Maple Grove, MN; grandchildren, Brittany Fure and Collin Sohn; sister, Deanne (Bob) Bossman of Warren, MN and nieces, Debbie, Connie,

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 17, 2017 at 1 PM at Wabanica Lutheran Church in Baudette, MN. Visitation one hour prior with interment at Wabanica Cemetery.