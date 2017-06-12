Doris “Dory” Mae Olson, 86

Doris “Dory” Mae Olson, age 86 of East Grand Forks, MN, passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2017 at Altru Hospital, Grand Forks, ND.

Doris “Dory” Mae Olson was born on April 20, 1931 in Grand Forks, ND, the daughter of Milan and Agnes (Krejci) Piker. Dory lived her life in East Grand Forks, MN where she attended school and then graduated from Central High School with the Class of 1949. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. On June 10, 1950 she married the love of her life, Emanuel “Manny” Olson at United Lutheran Church in Grand Forks, ND. Their marriage was “one of a kind” and they were known as the “two lovers”. She had a career in banking and retired from US Bank of East Grand Forks in 1983. She always had a garden, canned tomatoes and made salsa for family in mild, medium and hot versions. She enjoyed crocheting and word finds. She was noted for her birthday cakes for family & friends with white fluffy frosting. She enjoyed family & friends at their lake home on Lake of the Woods for 35 years. She liked cooking at the lake more than at home. Dory really enjoyed mending the fella’s hunting outfits which often had tears and holes in them from their walks in the woods. Sometimes she had to be creative to make the outfits look good. Dory was happy when she would be the gopher to help get the grandkids to their practices. She truly enjoyed going to see them participate in skating and hockey games and all the other activities they were in. Most of all she loved her family so very much and hoped she let them know by saying, “Love you” every time she said good-bye whether on the phone or in person. Dory liked to give “Hugs” and get “Hugs”. Everyone was special to her.

Loving family members of Dory include her husband, Manny Olson of East Grand Forks, MN; children, Mark (Marta) Olson of Ventura, CA; Kathy (Gaylord) Monda and Alan (Susan) Olson both of East Grand Forks, MN; 7 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 1 brother, Dale (Kim) Piker of Littleton, CO. She is preceded in death by her parents, Milan and Agnes Piker; grandson, Richard Johnson and great-grandson, Jeffrey Monda-Zak.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be designated to United Lutheran Church.

Blessed be the memory of Dory Olson.

Funeral Service: 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at United Lutheran Church, 324 Chestnut St., Grand Forks, ND.

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 with a 6:30 PM Prayer Service on Monday, June 12, 2017 at Dahl Funeral Home, 2029 Central Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN and also 1 hour prior to the Funeral Service on Tuesday at United Lutheran Church.

Inurnment: Resurrection Cemetery ~ East Grand Forks, MN (at a later date)

