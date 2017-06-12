Olger Tilman Langheid, 92, passed away at Altru Hospital on June 10, 2017, just 4 days shy of his 93rd birthday. Olger was born to Gunder and Tarjar (Rygnestad) Langheid born on June 14, 1924 in Grand Forks, ND.

Olger grew up on the family farm in Bygland, MN where attended school at District 92, Crookston AC and graduated from East Grand Forks Senior High school in 1942. He enlisted in the United States Army Air Force, in the summer of 1943 where he served in the Philippines, Okinawa and surrounding islands. Upon his return in the fall of 1945, he met his future wife Lucille.

In October 1948, Olger and Lucille Jensen were married at Zion Lutheran Church in Viking, MN. They had 3 children Gary, Terry and Shelley. Olger worked on the family farm, American Crystal Sugar, and continued helping the neighboring farmers until moving to Grand Forks where he worked at Northern States Power for 17 years. During retirement, He worked as an electrical welder with the IDEW including on the missile sites and various other sites in North Dakota, Montana and South Dakota.

Olger loved spending time with his family, especially traveling, fishing and camping. He and Lucille took many trips with their children traveling all around the United States in the pop up camper he built. They were fortunate enough to be able to travel to Norway many times to visit family and friends. He and his brother Tony ran a small sawmill from their family farm where Olger made beautiful bowls and plates for his wife to rosemal. Together, he and his brother spent many falls traveling to local threshing bees including Rollag, MN and Stump Lake, ND. Olger especially loved spending time with his granddaughters. They enjoyed visiting the International Peace Gardens for the Old Time Fiddlers contest, Minot for the Hostfest and camping all around Minnesota frequenting Bemidji, Itasca and Cass Lake. He loved spoiling them by going for bike rides and buying them ice cream.

Olger was a long standing and dedicated member of the Sons of Norway where he was a trustee and acted as building manager helping to restore and preserve the lodge after the flood of 1997. He was always there with a smile, ready to help serve at the Lutefisk and Syttende Mai dinners. He was also a member of the Busy Beavers Carving Club where he polished his woodcarving skills. He made beautiful pieces, especially his crosses that he loved to give as gifts. He was also a member of the American Legion, Eagles Club, and the IBEW 1492 Electrical Workers Union.

Olger is survived by his loving wife Lucille, his son Gary Langheid of Grand Forks, daughter Shelley Langheid Bares of Grand Forks, his granddaughters Tonya (Chan) Harries of Farmington, MN and Amanda (Jason) Amble of West Fargo, ND, his great-grandchildren Annika, Lukas and Isaak Harries and Liam and Brody Amble, his sister-in-law Beverly Langheid, his special niece who was like a daughter to him Tori (Mike) Johnson, his special great-niece Karlee and many other wonderful family and friends.

Olger was preceded in death by his parents, Gunder and Tarjar, his sister Gunhild Bergit Langheid, brothers, Clayton and Tony Langheid, daughter Terry Jean Langheid and triplet great-grandchildren Emma, Braeden and Lauren Amble.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2017 in University Lutheran Church, 2122 University Ave., Grand Forks. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Prayer Service on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 in Amundson Funeral Home, 2975 S. 42nd St., Grand Forks. Intement will be in Bygland Cemetery. Online guestbook is available at www.amundsonfunerahome.com