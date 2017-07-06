Richard (Dick) Marvin, 85

Richard (Dick) Marvin Novacek was born on September 23, 1931 at Greenbush, MN. and died at home from ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease) at 8:08 p.m. on June 29, 2017 at the age of 85. Richard lived all his life on the farm in Polonia Township, near Greenbush, Minnesota. He has been a lifelong member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church at Leo, and after the parish closing he became a member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Greenbush. Dick farmed with his father Frank until Frank had to retire early due to a heart condition. Dick took over the farming operation in 1947 at the age 16 and supported his family that moved into town. Dick attended school District #58 and one year of high school in Greenbush. Dick had to quit school after the ninth grade in order to farm fulltime. When Richard was at the age of 25 years, his father walked out to the field and told him it was time to serve his country. Richard entered the Army on 11/18/1954 and served with the 862 Engineer Aviation Battalion (SCARWAF) and worked with reconstructing the war-torn countries of Germany, France, Holland, and England. He was honorably discharged on 9/10/1956. Dick and Annethea Hamness met in the spring of 1957 at the Greenbush High School graduation where Annethea’s sister Loreen and Dick’s brother Chester were graduating. They began dating within days. After a two year courtship, they married at the Blessed Sacrament Church in Greenbush on February 3, 1959. Dick worked in construction with Herb Reese in the 1960’s while also milking dairy cows and grain farming with his brother Chester. When Dick and Chester’s boys were grown, they separated the farming operation in order to farm with their son’s. In all of Richard’s 85 years of life, he never left the farm and many claimed that he never retired. The hobbies Dick enjoyed most were building machinery, working in his shop, collecting coins and military artifacts, watching Western movies and listening to Old Time music. Memberships: VFW in Badger, American Legion Post #88, Knights of Columbus, Greenbush Elevator board, Watershed Board. Survived by wife Annethea (Ann) Hamness Novacek, son Marc (Karen Sovde), Aliza (Alan) Olson, Dale (Marilyn Hanson), Marita (Kevin) Becker, Noel, Neil (Mona Grafstrom). Grand children: Dwayne Kimbrough, Kierah (Tony) Jenson, Kianna & Anissah Novacek, Frank & Alayna Olson, Trevor (Emily) Novacek, Brennon (Melodie) Novacek, Benita (Cory) Behm, Tierra Novacek, Ashley (Travis) Jenson, Amber (Ben) Huener, Tessany, Wyatt & Taylor Becker, Ely, Ethan, Greta, and Ava Novacek. Great Grandchildren: Zander & McKenna Jenson, Abram, Avril, August Huener, Janiya & Baby Jenson. Sisters: Florence (Frank) Hutchinson, Joan Bertilrud, Geraldine (Buster) Nubson. Sisters & Brothers -in-law: Veronica Novacek, Loreen & Gene Hanson, Joanne & Ted Hamness. Followed in death by parents Frank & Martha Novacek, brother Chester, Sister Frances Reese, granddaughter Dayle Neveah Novacek (infant death), Parent-in-laws Tom and Alice Hamness, Brother-in-laws Greg Reese & Edwin Bertilrud. Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30AM, Monday, July 3, 2017 with Fa. Luis Buitron presiding. Jeanne Novacek was the Organist and Darcy Hasson and Ellie Frislie were the Song Leaders. Ryan Hlucny was the Drummer and Frank Olson and Anissah Novacek provide special music. Readers were Amber Huener and Tessany Becker and Eucharistic Ministers were John Reese, Shelly Kern and Annette Graff. Altar Servers were Noah Novacek and Llayson Otteson and Gift Bearers were Susie Hogsett and Sheri Waage. Dick’s Casket Bearers were Trevor Novacek, Brennon Novacek, Frank Olson, Wyatt Becker, Ely Novacek, Ethan Novacek and Landon Kvien. Honorary Bearers were Ashley Jenson, Amber Huener, Tessany Becker, Taylor Becker, Benita Behm, Tierra Novacek, Alayna Olson, Kierah Jenson, Dwayne Kimbrough, Kianna Novacek, Anissah Novacek, Greta Novacek and Ava Novacek. Visitation was held after 6PM, Sunday, at the church with a Prayer Service at 7PM. Visitation was also held one hour prior to services at the church. Interment services were held at St. Aloysius Catholic Cemetery in Leo following services at the church. Mililtary Honors were accorded by the Greenbush American Legion Post #88. Arrangements are with Collins Funeral Home of Greenbush