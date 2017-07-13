Helping one experience God’s presence and love

Besides going to school and swimming, Father George Noel spent much of his early years reading books, and in that sense, he said, he is still the same person today as he was as a 14-year-old boy. He told of one story to illustrate that.

While attending seminary school at the Sacred Heart School of Theology just outside Milwaukee, Wisc., he told his mother one Sunday afternoon of what he called his own “sob story”: 10 papers due and much reading over the next two weeks. His mother passed his plight onto his sister.

“She (my mother) tells my sister how much work her poor brother has to do,” Father Noel said. “And my sister goes (to my mother), ‘What? That’s all he ever did growing up was sit around and read books. And now they pay all of his expenses so he can sit around and read books.’ So I got no sympathy from her whatsoever.”

Today, he spends some time reading mystery and sci-fi books, but always comes back to religious-related books, from theology to scripture study and pastoral care. He will read plenty of scripture as the new Catholic priest at the Blessed Sacrament Church in Greenbush, St. Joseph in Middle River, and St. Edward in Karlstad. Father Noel talked briefly about his religious journey, his role as a priest, and how he’s been welcomed since arriving at his new home in Greenbush on June 30.

To see the complete story, read the July 12 issue of The Tribune or the July 13 issue of the North Star News in print or online.