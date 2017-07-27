Mark Spilde Torger: September 1, 1934-June 17, 2017. Irving Torger Spilde Jr, born to Irving and Thelma Spilde of Halma, MN, baptized and confirmed at Eidsvold Lutheran Church. He lived and died in Ft Lauderdale, FL, after 26 years residence. He graduated from Karlstad High School in 1952 and moved to San Francisco CA and graduated from Stanford University. Mark worked in public relations with Pan Am Airlines and traveled the globe until his retirement. He and his late artist wife, Eljay, lived in St. Thomas US Virgin Islands and spent years lecturing for cruise ship lines on travel photography and art. He was preceded in death by his son, Grant Torger, and survived by daughter Karin Torger, grandsons Erik and Ray Torger, daughter in law Debra, and sister, Gjennine Spilde. He is greatly missed. Go with God and rest in peace.