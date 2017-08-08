BREAKING NEWS: East Grand Forks Fire By Editor | August 8, 2017 | 0 Posted in Breaking News, Videos Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Gator girls conclude summer basketball season at Pacesetter “Sweet Sixteen” Basketball Championship August 11, 2017 | No Comments » More Allegations Of Sexual Abuse At East Grand Forks Treatment Center August 10, 2017 | No Comments » Greenbush Farmer’s Market opens for fifth season August 10, 2017 | No Comments » Karlstad’s MooseFest is this weekend August 10, 2017 | No Comments » Bluegrass Festival in Baudette features fun, food and festive music August 10, 2017 | No Comments »