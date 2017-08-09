STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF LAKE OF THE WOODS NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No. 39-PR-17-150 In Re: ESTATE OF Grant Braaten DECEDENT NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DETERMINATION OF DESCENT Gary Braaten (“Petitioner”) has filed a Petition for Determination of Descent. It is Ordered that on September 20, 2017, at 1:00 p.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 206 8th Ave. SE, Baudette, Minnesota, on the petition. The petition represents that the Decedent died intestate more than three (3) years ago leaving property in Minnesota. The petition requests the Court determine the descent of such property, and assign the property to the persons entitled. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the petition will be granted. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by mailing a copy of this Notice and order to each interested person by United States mail at least 14 days before the time set for the hearing. By the Court August 2 Donna Dixon, Judge of District Court Anderson Law Offices, PA Nora L. Crumpton MN#0392570 PO Box 430 Warroad, MN 56763 Telephone: (218) 386-1040 Facsimile: (218) 386-3129 email: nora@andersonlawyers.com Attorney for Petitioner Publish August 9, 16, 2017