STATE OF MINNESOTA NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COUNTY OF LAKE OF THE WOODS DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 39-PR-17-139 In Re: ESTATE OF Margaret M. Nosan aka Margaret Nosan DECEDENT NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on September 6, 2017, at 1:00 p.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 206 8th Avenue SE, Baudette, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent, dated July 20, 2015, (“Will”), and for the appointment of Douglas Barry Nosan, whose address is 221 Sleepy Hollow Lane NE, Baudette, MN 56623 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5. **No formal hearing will be held unless written objections have been filed with the Court Administrator. If no objections have been filed, the requests made in the Petition will be granted by default. By the Court: July 24, 2017 Donna Dixon, Judge of District Court Pamala J. Shaw, Court Administrator Sara Thompson, Senior Court Clerk Attorney for Personal Representative Joseph C. Stauffer Anderson, Ophoven & Stauffer, PA 520 NE First Avenue, Suite 1 Grand Rapids, MN 55744 License #323123 218-326-6631 Fax: 218-326-9956 Joseph@aoslaw.net Publish August 9, 16, 2017