Lake of the Woods County (MN) 2016 ANNUAL DISCLOSURE STATEMENT

2016 ANNUAL DISCLOSURE STATEMENT Development Authority: Lake of the Woods County EDA Municipality: Lake of the Woods County The following information represents the annual disclosure of tax increment districts for the year ended December 31, 2016. TIF 1-1 Burr Oak Villas Current Net Tax Capacity $ 42,166 Original Net Tax Capacity $ 19,169 Captured Net Tax Capacity $ 22,997 Principal and Interest Payments due in 2017 $ 17,718 Tax Increment received in 2016 $ 20,609 Tax Increment expended in 2016 $ 20,609 Month and Year of First Tax increment Receipt 7/2013 Date of Required Decertification 12/31/2038 Additional information regarding this district may be obtained from: Lorene G Hanson – County Auditor/Treasurer 206 8th Ave SE, Baudette, MN 56623 PH: 218-634-2836 Email: lorene_h@co.lake-of-the-woods.mn.us Publish August 9, 2017