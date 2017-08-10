Bluegrass Festival in Baudette features fun, food and festive music

The Historic Baudette Depot held their annual Bluegrass Festival on Saturday, August 4 and once again a large crowd was on hand to enjoy the lively Bluegrass music provided by bands the High 48s and Porcupine Creek. Attendees also enjoyed pulled pork sandwiches and corn on the cob as they visited on the Depot lawn, with a background of live music throughout the evening.

The event was made possible by an Arts and Heritage Grant from the Region 2 Arts Council, as well as sponsorships from area businesses.