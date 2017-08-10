Karlstad’s MooseFest is this weekend

Karlstad’s annual Moosefest has arrived. The event takes place Friday, August 11, through Sunday, August 13.

Most events take place in Moose Park.

On Friday, the events include: Karlstad Fire Department’s annual Hot Dog and Bean Feed, city wide garage sales, Kids Quarter Scramble, pony rides, hypnotist, lawn mower races, and dances for both youth and adults.

Come show your appreciation at the Open House Tri-County EMS at the Nordhem Restaurant, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

On Saturday, the events include: a 5k and 10k color run, city wide garage sales, pony rides, music and car show, kid games, water wars, rifle club event, basketball and volleyball, caricatures, food vendors and craft sales, prize drawings,

The parade will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Following the parade, Miss Minnesota Brianna Drevlow will be on hand for a Meet and Greet at Moose Park.

In the evening, the events include a community worship event, Dueling pianos, and a fireworks display.

MooseFest ends Sunday with the Karlstad Golf Scramble.

