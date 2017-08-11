Gator girls conclude summer basketball season at Pacesetter “Sweet Sixteen” Basketball Championship

Some Gator girls’ basketball players concluded their summer basketball run with a trip to the Pacesetter “Sweet Sixteen” Basketball Championship– varsity-level tournament– at the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph, Minn., Saturday, August 5 and Sunday, August 6.

Four teams from each class took part in this tournament, meaning the Gator girls would have to take on some larger school teams. The Gators finished 1-3 at the two-day tournament.

Dale and Shellie Mekash coached the team at this tournament. Not coaching, but watching from the sidelines, Gator girls’ basketball regular season coach Brad Dahl said both Dale and Shellie did a nice job leading the girls. He also said a few words about the girls’ performance at the tournament, an opportunity he said they knew would be tough, but also would make them better.

“This tournament was a great experience for our girls,” Coach Dahl said. “We worked hard, and looked very good at times. We will work on being more physical, as that will only make us better come season time.”

The Gator girls open volleyball practice on August 14 and basketball practice on November 13.

