Foreclosure: Karla Lind

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 12, 2013 MORTGAGOR: Karla Lind, a single person. MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Bremer Bank, National Association its successors and assigns. DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded July 16, 2013 Polk County Recorder, Document No. A000683886. ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: U.S. Bank National Association. Dated May 11, 2017 Recorded May 11, 2017, as Document No. A000708776. TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: 100073982306916239 LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Bremer Bank, National Association RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: U.S. Bank National Association MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 418 Ash Street North, Crookston, MN 56716 TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 82.00403.00 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: That part of Lot Two (2), in Block Twenty-eight (28), of the Original Townsite of Crookston. described as follows: Commencing at a point on the West boundary line of said Lot, 49 feet South from the Northwest comer of said Lot; thence in a Southerly direction along the West boundary line of said lot a distance ofSl feet; thence Easterly on a line parallel with the North boundary line of said Lot, a distance of 96 feet; thence Northerly on a line parallel with the West boundary line of said Lot, a distance of 51 feet; thence Westerly on a line parallel with the North boundary line of said Lot, a distance of96 feet to the place ofbegimung. ALSO The right to use for driveway purposes, to be used in common with others having the like right, the West 4 feet of the East 54 feet of the North 100 feet of said Lot 2, the driveway herein referred to being more particularly descnoed as follows: Commencing at a point on the North boundary line of said Lot 2 a distance of 100 feet East of the Northwest comer of said Lot; thence Southerly on a line parallel with the West bolUldaryli ne of said Lot a distance of 100 feet, thence Westerly on a line parallel with the North boundary line of said Lot a distance qf 8 feet, thence Northerly on a line parallel with the West boundary line of said Lot a distance of 100 feet to the North boundary line of said Lot; thence Easterly on the said North boundary line a distance of 8 feet to the place of beginning. COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Polk ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $67,300.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $64,585.15 That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: October 10, 2017 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 600 Bruce Street, Crookston, MN to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on April 10, 2018 unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.” Dated: August 7, 2017 U.S. Bank National Association Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P. Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee 4500 Park Glen Road #300 Minneapolis, MN 55416 (952) 925-6888 19 – 17-004962 FC THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. (August 16, 23, 30, September 6, 13 & 20, 2017)