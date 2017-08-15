Carol A. Norton, 78

A Funeral Service for Carol A. Norton of Badger, MN will be held on Sunday, August 13, 2017 at 2:00PM at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Badger City Cemetery in Badger, MN. Carol passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at the age of 78 Carol Ann Norton was born on October 30, 1938, in Hallock, MN, to Odin and Agnes (Helgeson) Krogstad. She was baptized and confirmed into the Lutheran faith at Our Redeemers Church in Badger, MN in 1953. She grew up and attended Badger school where she graduated in 1956. In 1956, Carol was united in marriage to Jon Modahl. They were blessed with three children, Deb, Jerry and Bryan. Jon passed away in 1974. In 1981, Carol was united in marriage to Morle “Rex” Norton. The couple made their home in Badger for 26 years. Their shared love of music was a highlight in both their lives. Rex passed away in 2007. Carol worked at Polaris Industries and retired from there after 30 years of service. Due to her medical condition, Carol was mostly homebound for the past ten years of her life. Although being homebound, she always knew what was going on from reading all the local area newspapers and asking her family what was going on around town. Carol had a great love for her grandchildren, polka and spiritual music, current events, and politics. She was an avid sports fan. Every day she would look for something to watch on TV or listen on the radio whether it be the MN Twins, the MN Vikings, the MN Wild, the MN Lynx, NDSU Bison football, UND hockey, car racing or local high school sports. She would cheer on all of the people who had some connection to “home”. Even up until her last days, she still had a sharp mind and memory from all her jumbles and crossword puzzles that she worked on for many years. She also enjoyed feeding the birds and watching the flowers grow in the spring and summer. Carol is survived by her three children, Debra Modahl Keefe (Tim) of St. Hilaire, MN, Jerry of Bemidji, MN, and Bryan (Christine) of Badger, MN; two step-children, Sidney (Ann) Norton of Hillsboro, ND and Pam (Ardell) Sellen of Salol, MN; three grandchildren, Ryan Modahl, Mariah Modahl, and Kyle Keefe; nine step-grandchildren, Tasha Seydel, Melanie, Michael and Chelsey Sellen, LeeAnn and Jennifer Norton, Amanda, Myles and Bryan Keefe; ten step-great grandchildren; and sister Myra “Joyce” (Joile) Hulst of Roseau, MN. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, and two brothers, Merlin and Myron “Jim” Krogstad. Helgeson Funeral Home