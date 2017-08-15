Cheryl Goudge, 76

A Funeral Service for Cheryl Goudge of Baudette, MN will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2017 at 11AM at First Lutheran Church in Baudette, MN. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 18, 2017 from 6-8PM at Helgeson Funeral Home in Baudette, MN and also one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be held at a later date.

Cheryl Goudge passed away on Saturday August 12, 2107, at Lakewood Heath Center hospital.

Cheryl Ardis (Page) Goudge was born on February 19, 1941, in Hines, Minnesota to Darcy and Alice (Thireault) Page.

The family moved to Washington, D.C. for a time due to Cheryl’s father’s work, then back to Hines. In 1943, her father was drafted to the army and served until the end of the war. In 1950, the family moved to Bemidji where Cheryl attended grade school and some high school. In 1957, the family moved to International Falls, MN where her where her father was employed as City Engineer and then County Engineer. Cheryl graduated from Int’l Falls High School in 1959. She then moved with her family to St. Paul, MN in 1960. Cheryl moved back to Hines to begin college in Bemidji. She graduated from Bemidji State University in 1964 with a B.S. degree in Business Administration. On June 6, 1964, Cheryl married Robert Goudge at Hines, MN.

Cheryl and Robert moved to Bemidji when Robert attended BSU. In 1970, their first child, Curtis Dean was born. They then moved to Brainard, MN where Robert was employed as a County Social Worker. In 1973, their second child, Brian Alan was born. During this time, Cheryl worked in the city clerk’s office in Bemidji for a time and then was employed by the Radio Station KBUN where she and the station manager began the “chat-about” program (which is still on the air).

In 1974, Robert was hired as a County Welfare Director by the Lake of the Woods County Board. The family then moved to Baudette in 1976.

Cheryl’s priorities always centered around the family. She was active in 4-H and Cub Scouts with her boys. She also went back to work, first at First Federal Bank as a teller and head teller, then at Solvay. Cheryl was active in several local groups. She made many, many friends during her life time and enjoyed them all. She was a fine lady, a wonderful mother, and wife. She will be greatly missed. With her passing, a lady has gone and with our love.

Cheryl Goudge was preceded in death by her son Curtis, her parents, and a brother Michael. She is survived by her husband, a son Brian Alan (Laurie), two grandsons Mason Robert and Owen Curtis, a brother, Dale Page of Hines, and several nieces and nephews.