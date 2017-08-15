Minutes of Regular Meeting The Board of Trustees Badger (MN) ISD 676

Minutes of Regular Meeting The Board of Trustees Badger ISD 676 A Regular Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Badger ISD 676 was held Monday, July 10, 2017, beginning at 7:30 PM in the ITV Room. 1. Call to Order at 7:37 P.M. 1. 1. Roll Call: Jamie Isane, Jim Christianson, Cari Dostal, Curt Hauger, Carol Rhen, Jeramy Swenson 1. 2. Administration: Tom Jerome, Shena Brandt 1. 3. Absent: Jarod Magnusson 2. Visitors Present: Lisa Erickson and Ryan Bergeron 3. Approval of Agenda 3. 1. A motion was made by Member Rhen, seconded by Member Christianson and UC that, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education approve the agenda of the July 10th, 2017 Regular Board Meeting as presented/amended. 4. Minutes 4. 1. Recommended motion: Member Swenson moved to approve the minutes of the June 12th, 2017 Regular Board Meeting. Motion seconded by Member Christianson. 5. Consent Agenda 5. 1. Pay Bills: Motion by Member Christianson to approve the payment of bills check #57751through check #57807 as listed, Purchasing Card electronic payments dated July 4, 2017 and Electronic Fund Transfers as submitted. Motion seconded by Member Dostal. 6. Communications 6. 1. Superintendent 6. 1. a. Building and Grounds • Update on LED conversion project 1. All rooms except the English Room are done 2. Hallways, closets, and office will be next 3. The school should be complete this week and will begin work on the exterior and bus garage 6. 1. b. Minnesota School Boards Association • Badger School District currently is a member of the Minnesota School Boards Association • Dues are required annually • MSBA assists the Badger School District on a variety of issues such as policy development, negotiations, human resources, advice based on legal precedent, legislative lobbying • *see attached 6. 1. c. Minnesota Rural Education Association • Badger School District currently is a member of the Minnesota Rural Education Association • MREA serves as an advocate for rural school districts at the State and Local levels • Dues are required annually • MREA lobbies the state legislature as well as maintaining communication with the Department of Education • *see attached 6. 1. d. Badger School District Financial Audit • Brady Martz will conduct Financial Audit of Badger School District • Audit will take place on site August 16th and 17th 6. 1. e. Badger School District Certified Staff • Continue to seek candidates for Special Education position(s). 6. 1. f. Bread and Milk Bids • Annually the Badger School District calls for Bread and Milk bids for the upcoming academic year. • Bids will be reviewed and selection of vendor is anticipated during the August Board meeting. 6. 1. g. FCCLA National Convention • Convention occurred in Nashville. • Badger FCCLA Advisors: Gretchen Lee and Lorraine Kukowski • All students received silvers at Nationals 6. 1. h. Non-Certified Staff Compensation • Committee consists of Board Members Isane and Christianson who volunteered to serve on committee during June board meeting as well as Superintendent Jerome. • Committee recommendations to be summarized during board meeting. 7. Reports 7. 1. Accept Cash Report through June 30th, 2017 subject to audit. Motion by Member Rhen, Second by Member Hauger. U.C. 7. 2. Accept Badger School District Budget Fourth Quarter report subject to audit. Motion by Member Swenson, Second by Member Dostal. U.C. 8. Old Business 9. New Business 9. 1. Advertise for Bread and Milk Bids. Motion by Member Hauger, Second by Member Christianson. U.C. 9. 2. Approve Badger School District 2017 – 2018 membership renewal in the Minnesota School Boards Association. Motion by Member Dostal, Second by Member Swenson. U.C. 9. 3. Approve 2017 – 2018 Badger School District membership renewal in the Minnesota Rural Education Association. Motion by Member Rhen, Second by Member Christianson. U.C. 9. 4. Approve 2017 – 2018 membership renewal in the following organizations: – MASSP/NASSP/MASA/MASE – Superintendent – MASSP/NASSP/Northern Division – Dean of Students – MASC – Student Council – MAHS – National Honor Society Motion by Member Christianson, Second by Member Rhen. U.C. 9. 5. Approve the Student meal prices for the 2017 – 2018 academic year as currently exist. Motion by Member Hauger, Second by Member Dostal. U.C. 9. 6. Approve Non-Certified staff compensation as recommended by committee. Motion by Member Christianson, Second by Member Dostal. • Roll call Vote: Member Dostal, Christianson, Rhen, Swenson, and Isane voted in favor of the motion • Member Hauger abstained from voting 9. 7. Set Truth in Taxation meeting date (Initial Meeting) for Monday, December 11th at 7:30 in Badger School FACS Room. Motion by Member Rhen, Second by Member Hauger. U.C. 10. Adjourn Motion by Member Christianson, Second by Member Dostal to adjourn the meeting at 9:04 P.M. Cari Dostal, Clerk Jamie Isane, Chairperson (August 16, 2017)