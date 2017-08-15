Raymond E. Spicer, 93

Raymond E. Spicer, age 93 of Grand Forks, ND, passed away on Tuesday, August 8th, 2017 at his home.

Raymond Edward Spicer was born on February 26, 1924 in Grand Forks, ND, the son of Arthur and Bernice (Jones) Spicer. He lived in Becida, MN and then joined the United States Marines and served his country during World War II in the South Pacific. On May 18, 1946 he was united in marriage to Dorothy Pfefferkorn in Crookston, MN. Raymond was the Parts and Service Manager for Wilcox & Malm in Grand Forks, ND before retiring in 1988.

Family members of Raymond include his children, Sharon (John) Stewart of Grand Forks, ND and Randy (Marla) Spicer of Roseau, MN; 5 grandchildren, Jason (Linda) Stewart, Courtney (Melissa) Spicer, Kyle Spicer, Jamison Stewart and Kelsey (Tony) Landis; 4 great-grandchildren, Landon, Jaden, Collin and Mia.

Raymond is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dorothy on January 11, 2008; brothers, Joseph, William, Everette, Robert and John; one sister, Rosalie.

Funeral Service: 11:00 AM on Monday, August 14, 2017 in Wesley United Methodist Church, 1600 4th Ave. N., Grand Forks, ND.

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 with a 6:30 PM Prayer service on Sunday, August 13, 2017 in Wesley United Methodist Church, 1600 4th Ave. N., Grand Forks, ND and also one hour prior Funeral Service on Monday in Wesley United Methodist Church.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery ~ Grand Forks, ND

