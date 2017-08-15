Raymond J. Plutowski, 87

Raymond J. Plutowski died Tuesday, August 08, 2017 at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND at the age of 87.

Ray was born May 4, 1930 to John and Helen (Paschke) Plutowski on a farm near Warsaw, ND. He grew up and attended country school through grade eight. On June 5, 1948 he enlisted in the US Army and served two years in Germany. He was discharged and spent three months at home when he was recalled into service during the Korean Conflict and joined the paratroopers stationed in South Carolina. He was honorably discharged after one year. He purchased his first truck in 1951 and so began his trucking career which spanned 44 years. He retired in 1995 from trucking and worked for various farmers for another ten years. He married Rose Ann Breidenbach on October 8, 1957 and together they raised six children.

He is survived by wife, Rose Ann Plutowski of East Grand Forks, MN; daughters, Elaine (John) Grenier, East Grand Forks, Carol (Fred) Fox of Burnsville, MN, Alan (Christy) Plutowski of Plymouth, MN, Susan (Will) Fiemann of Eagan, MN, Joan (David) Gossell of New Hope, MN, Nancy (Robb) Runyon of Maple Grove, MN; 17 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; one sister, Irene (David) Huard. He is preceded in death by his parents John and Helen, sister, Alice (Donald) Rasmussen; brother, Nick (Colleen) Plutowski and an infant daughter MaryAnn.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 12, 2017 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 200 3rd St. NW, East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 with a 7:00 PM Prayer Service on Friday, August 11, 2017 in Dahl Funeral Home, 2029 Central Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN, and also one hour prior to the Funeral Service on Friday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Interment: Resurrection Cemetery ~ East Grand Forks, MN

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota