Richard Raymond Kovar, 71

Richard Raymond Kovar, age 71 of East Grand Forks, MN, passed away on August 8, 2017 at his home surrounded by family.

Richard was born in Grand Forks, ND on August 4, 1946 to Albert and Dorothy (Vanyo) Kovar. He was the oldest of 8 children. Richard went to country school in rural Tabor, MN, high school at the AC in Crookston, MN and then graduated from NDSU. He married Karen Mack on September 5, 1968 in Tabor, MN.

Richard loved agriculture and farming and worked his whole life on the family farm and at Farm Credit Services/Ag Country for over 40 years.

Richard loved being with his children, grandchildren, and large extended family. He enjoyed old time music, dancing, playing cards, family get-togethers and attending all the activities and sports of his grandchildren.

Richard is survived by his wife, Karen, of 48 years; daughter, Gwen (Todd) Pesch, Joel Kovar and Jared (Traci) Kovar all of East Grand Forks, MN and LeAnn (Dustin) Wolf of Devils Lake, ND. Grandchildren, Levi, Leah, Livia, Linzy, Laura, Lola and Landon Pesch, Morgan, Alison and Grant Kovar and Harvey Wolf.

Brothers; Tom Kovar, Grand Forks, ND; Joe (Jennifer) Kovar, Grand Forks; Robert (Kelly) Kovar, East Grand Forks, MN. Sisters: Darlyne (Michael) Edgar, Hastings, MN; Genevieve Vonasek, East Grand Forks, MN; Julie Scheving, East Grand Forks, MN; and Debra (Joel) Duray; Rice, MN.

Brother–in-laws; Donald (Janis) Mack, East Grand Forks, MN; Dave Mack, Shakopee, MN; Linus (Kathy) Mack, Bemidji, MN. Sisters-in-law Caryl Mack, Jane (Robert) Wagner both of East Grand Forks, MN.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, father and mother-in law, Frank and Marie Mack; granddaughter, Lily Pesch, and brothers-in-law Ronald Vonasek, Dennis Mack and sister-in-law Cathy Mack.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to American Cancer Society and Altru Hospice

Funeral Service: 1:30 PM on Saturday, August 12, 2017 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 200 3rd St. NW, East Grand Forks, MN

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 with a 6:30 PM Prayer Service on Friday, August 11, 2017 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 200 3rd St. NW, East Grand Forks, MN and also one hour prior Funeral Service on Saturday.

Interment: Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery ~ Tabor, MN

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota