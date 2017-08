A bale fire in CRP field west of Strandquist, MN, destroyed a baler, several hay bales, and parts of two fields, on Tuesday, August 8, 2017. The Karlstad Fire Department was on scene quickly and able to put the fire out before it caused more damage.

The dry conditions across northwestern Minnesota prompted the MN DNR to release a statement, advising local residents of fire danger.

