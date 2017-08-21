Kittson County farmers support local Fire Departments

Five local fire departments in Kittson County recently received some welcomed support from the Kittson County Soybean Growers.

Fire departments throughout the state rely on the generous support of their residents, communities and organizations to assist in the purchase of new or updated equipment and trucks that enable them to provide only the best in rescue and emergency services to their counties.

The Kittson County Soybean Growers recently donated $400 toward the purchase of biodiesel to each fire department. Minnesota is a national leader in the production and use of biodiesel, made primarily from soybean oil. Minnesota currently requires a 10 percent blend (B10) of biodiesel with diesel during the summer months and will move to B20 in May of 2018. B5 will remain the blend in the winter months.

